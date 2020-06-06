River Plate v Boca Juniors – Argentine Primera Division | Chris Brunskill Ltd / .
Despite having been able to recover part of his level with the shirt of Vélez Sarsfield, the talented midfielder Ricardo Centurion always knew that in July you should To return to Racing Club, owner of his pass, with the aim of getting his career back on track.
However, in the “Academy” they are very clear that they want to achieve a transfer by the 27-year-old man, since his last time at the club was not the best due to his irresponsibility off the field of play, in addition to need for money that the institution chaired by Víctor Blanco has.
ATENTOS // Account @claudiociviello in @oraldeportivaok that #Boca begins to think of Ricardo # Centurión and that Leonardo #Jara could enter the negotiation with Racing. pic.twitter.com/LARKaLKrmA
– MundoBoca (@MundoBoca_net) June 3, 2020
There appears Boca Juniors, cast of which Centurión is a fan and where he has managed to demonstrate that the shirt does not weigh him: “Always throw a little more”Ricky recently stated about “Xeneize” in dialogue with TyC Sports.
As the academic coach Sebastian Beccacece is in search of a right back and who is most interested in is none other than Leonardo Jara, who returned to wear the colors blue and gold, the operation for Centu’s return La Bombonera could come from that side.
Jara knows that it will be very complicated in the Boca team, since Julio Buffarini is at a great level and also Mauricio Isla’s name has sounded to compete for the position.
Thus, the ex-Students could enter as part of payment so that the wish of Centurión finally takes shape. Although there is no football, the next few days will be key in the progress of the negotiations. Will it be given?