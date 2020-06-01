The patience of Ezequiel Garay regarding the treatment received from the Valencia has reached its limit. The Argentine center-back exploded against what is still his club and through a statement shared in a video on Instagram, denounced a “smear campaign” against him, one month after the end of his contract with the entity of the capital of Turia.

The footballer acknowledged his initial refusal to make the statement and start the war against Valencia, but he had to clarify «all the lie that has leaked » in his negotiation for a renewal with the club. «I am very sorry to get to this point, but I am forced to do so by the smear campaign that is being carried out against me; and I don’t mean the media. I mean the people in my club who apparently have the intention to discredit me as a professional and as a person “, Garay says on video.

Garay maintains that at various points in the negotiation he showed his predisposition to renew, and regrets that his refusal to accept an offer of 2.7 million euros from the club was leaked, since that made it seem that he did not want to expand his relationship with Valencia. After his conversations with Jorge López, Ezequiel admits that a “verbal agreement” was reached for its renewal, until everything changes in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

There, on January 7, Garay talks about “changing the agreed conditions”, something that results in the paralysis of the negotiation. This episode is joined by the player’s serious injury in February. «César and Célades himself let me know that they intend to renew me and request my federal resignation so that the club can sign another player and I agree. I ask what happens with my renewal and the answer is a silence. To this day no offer or intention to renew me has been transferred to me »Garay says between tears at some point in the video.

«Not wanting to renew someone is legal, but it is not necessary to end badly. I do not understand how to act towards me. It is unfair to show that I do not want to stay for money because the day I signed for Valencia I discarded a much more voluminous offer, “completes the footballer, very sure of his words in the statement. “Lies are very easy to believe, but truths must be demonstrated and justified.”