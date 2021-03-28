The play-off train passes through Montilivi

03/28/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Carles rosell

Submerged in a permanent irregularity, on a path marked by curves, the point of light arrived on Friday of last week, with a victory that was as fought for as it was valuable in Gran Canaria. Girona wants that 1-2 harvested in Las Palmas to become a turning point to, once and for all, draw a straight and ascending line. The objective is none other than to catch that desired sixth place. It is still far, but not so much if you win a needy Albacete who also wants the three points to escape relegation.

Good and bad news for Francisco. The daily bread for the coach, used to having to deal with improvisation when making eleven and summons. Recovers to Stuani, Cristoforo and Monchu, the three absent the last day. But it loses important pieces. Especially in defense. Two of the three centrals in the squad will miss the game due to suspension. It will not be Santi Good, expelled in Las Palmas, nor Bernard, with five yellows in his private locker.

Precisely, when Francisco He had taken to retouching his usual drawing and populating the defensive axis with men. Against Almería, Lugo and Las Palmas he played with three behind. It only has Juanpe Ramirez, which opens up a range of possibilities. Maintain this same scheme and relocate two footballers, or move just one and also change tactics, returning to 4-4-2 or 4-4-3. The casting of applicants is clear: laterals as Skull and Antonio Luna, a pivot like Gerard gumbau or the young defender Arnau Martinez, still of youthful age but who has already debuted with the first team. Nor will it be Yoel Bárcenas, concentrated with the selection of Panama.

Albacete, which has never won in Montilivi, has the absences of the sanctioned Jean Jules Mvondo and of Pape Diamanka, loaned by Girona and whose contract prevents him from facing the Catalans. The main novelty is the presence of the central Gorosito, absent last month due to muscular discomfort.

Probable lineups:

Girona: Juan Carlos, Couto, Calavera, Juanpe, Aday or Franquesa, Gumbau, Terrats, Monchu, Samu Sáiz, Sylla and Stuani

Albacete: Tomeu Nadal, Carlos Isaac, Boyomo, Kecojevic, Fran García, Álvaro Jiménez, Eddy Silvestre, Dani Torres, Cedric, Álvaro Peña and Ortuño.

Stadium: Montilivi

Time: 16.00 H

Referee: Gálvez Rascón (from Madrid).