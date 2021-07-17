The ‘Play-In’ will continue in the NBA: The league and the Players Association agree that it remains in 2021/22

The triumph of the ‘Play-In’ as a mini-qualifying tournament for the NBA Playoffs it has been a triumph in this 2020/21 season. So much so that, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN anticipates, it will also remain for the 2021/22 campaign of the competition.

This has been agreed by the NBA and the League Players Association. The official announcement will be made in the next few days, when the Board of Governors of the NBA itself submits it to a formal vote.