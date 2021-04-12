The platypus, one of the strangest animals on the planet

Why do platypus produce milk?

According to a study carried out by the University of Copenhagen (the results of which have been published in the journal Nature), platypus are mammals, although they retain many characteristics of their ancestors.

To understand the evolution of platypus, it is necessary to go back to the ancestors of mammals, that is, the first synapsids. These broke away from their sister group (the sauropsids) around 300 million years ago. Sauropsids gave rise to today’s dinosaurs, birds, and reptiles, while synapsids continued to evolve about 200 million years. Thus, the first mammals on record appeared, including australosphenids, close relatives of platypus and echidnas (monotreme and insectivorous mammals, with small heads and sharp snouts).

However, to find out how they have survived to this day and what genetic peculiarities they present, the researchers had to decode the platypus genome. In this way, as researcher Guojie Zhang from the University of Copenhagen argues, they were also able to investigate how mammals, including humans, evolved.