The Platform to Achieve Solutions to Obesity (PASO) is born

With the objective of give visibility to obesity Y contribute to generating a change in perception in society on this disease, the Spanish Obesity Society (SEEDO-SEO) has launched the “Platform to Reach Solutions to Obesity (PASO) ”or“ Let’s take the STEP ”. You want to get obesity stop being a underrated disease and that the people with obesity be correctly evaluated, diagnosed, advised and treated.

“We want people to talk about the disease, and for this we want to involve institutions, administrations, the media, patients, professionals, pharmaceutical laboratories, agents of the education sector, clothing brands … in the mission of reaching solutions for obesity”, highlights the Dr. Albert Lecube, vice president of SEEDO-SEO and coordinator of this platform, who recognizes that “The obesity is an illness battered: by healthcare professionals, who often despise it and run away from it; by society, which blames the person who suffers it without dissimulation; and mistreated by fortune and research, which until recently has not provided her with minimally effective and safe drugs ”.

“Let’s take the STEP” is not a source of information on obesity, but goes further and wants to establish itself as a meeting point where anyone can express their opinion and / or experience around obesity, serving as a speaker to denounce the injustices that it generates and establishing itself as a pressure organ that achieves changes in society. “We want to help the search for scientific and social solutions …, and all this with the seriousness and objectivity that the support of SEEDO-SEO supposes,” says the Dr. Francisco Tinahones, president of this scientific society, who recognizes the need to “Fight for people with obesity, involving the whole of society in the solution”.

Main objectives

The main purpose of this platform is to catalyze the positive energy of society as a whole, dignifying the disease and the people who suffer from it, and serving as support and providing resources to patients and their families; In addition, it aims to generate resources for research, which commits public and private institutions in the fight for its prevention.

In short, as Dr. Lecube summarizes, “we want to contribute to enhance personal dignity and the quality of life of people with obesity, Y promote research in all areas of the disease “. And, as the coordinator of the platform continues to explain, “we not only want obesity to be considered a disease, but we also want it to be treated in the same way as other diseases by our health system, that is, that patients can access the different health professionals who deal with it and the financing of pharmacological treatments”.

A stigmatized, frequent problem with a great health impact

Although there is currently little data in Spain on the degree of discrimination that society expresses towards obesity and on how the person with obesity suffers from this stigmatization, SEEDO pays special interest to these aspects. At the moment it is Obestigma project underway, designed to quantify and objectify this sensation, and for which definitive data will be available soon.

As the coordinator of “Demos el PASO” clarifies, “the person with obesity is not discriminated against for having a disease, but for how it manifests itself: it is a disease that is difficult to hide and, therefore, is subject to a critical eye of the society”; furthermore, he adds, “the person is blamed for being obese, when in front of the rest of diseases a more paternalistic vision is expressed ”.

And it is that from SEEDO it is recalled that obesity is much more complex than eating badly or eating more than necessary, and new mechanisms that generate it are discovered every time. “But, unfortunately, we rarely believe what the obese patient says, and that mistrust generates a feeling of criminalization: the fault is yours. Well, no, it’s not like that, and that is part of the message that we want to be a sounding board for and help transmit ”, emphasizes Dr. Albert Lecube.

It is estimated that more than 50% of the Spanish population has some degree of excess weight, and that almost one in four people suffers from obesity. To this must be added the family and friends of people with obesity, who are often aware of the daily difficulties that suffering from this disease entails.

We invite you to enter the Web ‘Let’s take the STEP’ and to help us make this platform a respected focus of opinion, a forum to talk about obesity openly and a headlight for all of us who want to fight this disease.