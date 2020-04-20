Facebook has officially introduced Facebook Gaming, a new video streaming platform that, as its name suggests, seeks to focus on the world of eSports – where other platforms such as Twitch or YouTube currently dominate.

The application is already available in the Google Play Store, from where Android devices can download it. In the coming days, it will also reach the App Store, from where the different models of iPhone and iPad can be downloaded.

The dynamics of Facebook Gaming is similar to that of Twitch, YouTube Gaming and other streaming platforms focused on video games: users can see, follow and comment on the broadcasts of people from all over the world. The main difference in the case of Facebook Gaming is that gameplays can only be played from a mobile device.

The Android application will also have a feature called Go Live that will allow * streaming of video games in public from your smartphone or tablet.

“We don’t want to become a background window in a Chrome tab while someone is doing their homework or something like that,” Vivek Sharma, vice president of videogames for Facebook, told The New York Times. “People watch streams and think ‘I want to be a streamer’, and with Go Live you’re literally just a few clicks away.”

At the moment, Facebook Gaming will have no advertising, unlike other company services. According to The New York Times, viewers will be able to send “stars” to content creators, which represent sums of money. The goal would be to build an audience before exploring new ways to make money.

Initially, Facebook intended to launch this new service in June, but decided to speed up the process by watching the coronavirus-derived quarantine spread across the globe.

