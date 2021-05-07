the platform scores N-plus, a modality of its service with access to new material

Netflix is ​​experimenting with a new service that could soon reach all users, allowing them to access personalized playlists, making ofs and podcasts, says Protocol. The Web extracts information from surveys that have reached some users and where this variant of the main service is defined as “an online space where you can learn more about Netflix shows and things related to them.”

That survey asked about this type of content, more typical of the traditional DVD extras, although the ability to create consumer-friendly playlists was a feature that users have been asking for for a long time to organize the huge content of the platform. Protocol has contacted Netflix and the company claims that they regularly survey their users about possible future implementations, but at the moment there is nothing official to confirm.

X-Ray a la Netflix

But the survey goes further, asking users for more specific details. For example, if it seems like a good idea that N-Plus lists all the musical themes of a program and it is possible to create playlists with these. It sounds like what Amazon does with its X-Rays, but taking a step further in terms of personalization and interactivity.

The survey also suggests that N-Plus would be a new way of interacting with series and films in production. This could be deduced from a question that asked, literally, what the user would think, “Find out about a show in pre-production and influence its development with opinions before the shoot is over.”

The survey also talks about user-generated content in the form of reviews, which would be shown to users who the algorithm decides that this content may be of interest. With the interest shown by Netflix in the world of podcasts, but with the addition of the power of the platform in audiovisual matters, YouTube-style, It seems logical to think that Netflix will be testing various content creation options for users, although to begin with this is only related to the content of the platform itself.

In other words, Netflix wants, clearly, not only to control the content, but what it generates. Or as the survey says, access N-Plus “when you Google something about a series or actors in a series that interests you, or find links to it in the messages you receive from Netflix, or there may be a link to it on pages within the Netflix application. “A whole ecosystem to generate its own fandom around the platform to the same extent as in around their IPs.