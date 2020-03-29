Our suite of binge-watcher content reviews on Netflix continues. After season 3 of Elite, that of the Protector, or the French series Vampires et l’Ecuyer du Roi, or Self Made, we switch to La Plateforme, a surprising film that leaves no one indifferent. Attention SPOILERS in sight.

the choice might seem strange. At the time of confinement, offer you a film that takes place completely in one and the same closed space, a prison. But, if the Platform surprises so much, it is by its radically disruptive approach, which questions us. In this Spanish film, we deal with two major themes: confinement and class struggle. Prisoners are locked in a sort of pit, two per cell. In the center, a hole that connects them all and over which passes a slab full of food. The lower it goes upstairs, the less food there is. Prisoners change level every month.

The Platform, a very nervous film

The main character of the film is Goreng, a man who decided to integrate the place voluntarily, but it is not clear why. But revolted by the system, he will decide to change things as much as to put in place a rationing so that everyone can eat.

If the film proves at times rather gore, trash and even completely disturbing, it also has the advantage of making us reflect on our behavior in such a situation. But it is the end that questions us the most. It’s almost impossible to understand if we don’t take the time to question the very nature of the film. Numerous analyzes have flourished, notably on the analogy between the main character and Don Quixote, the hero of the book he took with him. However, very quickly, he will discover how right Sartre was right: “Hell is other people”.