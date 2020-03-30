Orange is the first operator to launch the eSim card in Belgium. The principle ? No more plastic SIM card to insert in your phone, the eSim is soldered in the mobile

Orange Belgium becomes, today, the first operator to support integrated SIM (eSIM). The purpose of eSim? No longer having to insert the small chip surrounded by plastic in your mobile phone, alias the traditional SIM card. ESIM is directly welded into the device. Once activated by the operator, it works like a conventional SIM card.

In terms of benefits, Orange points to three: “Support for eSIM opens the door to completely new customer experiences: users can, for example, easily add a new eSIM profile and switch from one account to another. other without handling their device, which should interest holders of a professional and private subscription, in particular. The eSIM will also simplify the life of users who travel often, expatriates and tourists: they can indeed easily opt for a local subscription when they stay in Belgium (without their telephone number changing, Editor’s note) Finally, support for eSIM will also allow Orange Belgium to offer, in the near future, new subscription for a wide range of devices, such as tablets, connected watches and other wearables. ”

In concrete terms, Orange will allow its “eSim” customers to download their data by scanning a QR code to generate a specific user profile on the device and gain secure access to the network. “The whole thing, after a thorough verification of the client’s identity,” reassures the operator.

Initially, the customer will still have to go to a shop to authenticate his identity. But Orange Belgium is already working on new, more digital identification methods that will soon allow a 100% online process.

Ecologically virtuous, but very few compatible mobiles

If the eSim offers undeniable ecological advantages (there are more SIM cards in circulation in Belgium than inhabitants!) And logistics, technology has however one big downside for now: the small fleet of smartphones (premium) compatible. We’re talking about the latest Google Pixel, the most recent iPhones and the most posh Samsung Galaxy S.

Orange expects, however, that the eSim will reach 100% of the market within 10 years.

The provision of eSIM for B2B customers will occur in a later phase, for the time being, this new feature is only accessible for individuals.