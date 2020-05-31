The Renault plant in Palencia becomes the first in the Spanish automotive sector in incorporate 100% of workers. On June 8, the Palencia factory of the rhombus firm will open its second shift to start producing vehicles at full capacity with the reinstatement of 1,100 employees, after doing so about 1,300 on the morning shift on April 29.

As confirmed by company sources to OK DAILY, the Palencia plant has already started calling its workers to report that on June 8 they will receive a training course before joining work on the Special Security Plan. The objective? Prevent a rebound of positive coronavirus cases and start production safely in the plant.

A return in which Renault has shielded the safety of workers, since it forces them to use mask both in transport and within the facilities. In addition, at the entrance to the enclosure it is necessary to undergo a temperature measurement passing through a thermal camera. A control that occurs before and after the occupation of each job.

Specifically, Renault was the first automobile manufacturer to launch its activity in Spain with the reopening of the Valladolid motor plants, as well as the Seville facilities, dedicated to the production of gearboxes.

Spain is saved from the readjustment of Renault

A piece of news that has given the rhombus signature workers a break, which adds to the fact that Spain is saved from Renault’s readjustment plan. The French group will put a snip to his staff of 14,600 jobs in three years, which will not affect the plants of Valladolid, Palencia and Seville, with which it intends to reduce its annual cost structure by around 2,150 million euros.

Renault had announced the cost reduction plan before the paralysis caused by the coronavirus in the sector, but now we will have to wait for the presentation of the long-term strategy to be announced by the president of the French firm, Luca de Meo, in July.

‘Black’ week for the sector

After a black week for the Spanish automobile sector with the closure of the Nissan plant in Barcelona, ​​the group’s interim general director, Clotilde Delbos, He assured that “there is no idea to reduce the production capacity in Spain”. A relief for 11,650 direct employees of the French multinational, only 2,400 in Palencia.

The French multinational has four industrial plants in Spain where the models are produced. Kadjar, Captur and Mégane, in addition to motors and gearboxes. “Renault has its most profitable plants in our country, only at the Valladolid plant an average of 1,100 cars are produced per day,” say company sources.

The ‘brand France’ in Spain trembles

Although, Macron’s threats put these numbers at risk. A challenge to the Spanish car sector that began several weeks ago by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire: “The French car industry has become too delocalized and must back down.”

The Government of France has launched a forceful message To the main French car groups: if they want to access French public aid, they will have to stop their relocation and resume production within the country’s borders. A situation that caught Sánchez without a date or figures about the plan to rescue the car.