Fani Carbajo and Christofer Guzmán finalize the preparations for enter to compete in ‘The strong house’, The new reality that premieres this Thursday on Telecinco and that will be the third contest in which the young woman participates in just a few months. As she already did in ‘The island of temptations’, she will do it hand in hand with her boyfriend, demonstrating that their relationship is consolidated, that the disputes were left behind and that they only think about a future together.

And even though it hasn’t started yet, both are clear on what they are going to spend the money they get, as confirmed by Fani with her weekly video on her Mtmad platform channel. But that has not been the only topic that has touched on, but previously confessed how the preparations for the wedding that presumably will be held next August are, her fear for the honeymoon or her desire to be a mother again with Christofer.

See this post on Instagram 💖💖💖💖 A post shared by Fani❤ (@fanicarbaj) on May 31, 2020 at 5:19 PDT

“We are already with the final preparations for the wedding. You know we are going to look for the baby yes or yes, but we will do it when all this is more normalized, the Covid theme. Because we have not looked for the place to go on a wedding trip (…). I am very hypochondriacal and it scares me, “he said.

“I also have one very important thing to tell you: we are looking for land to build a house. In other words, everything is on wheels. We are already with our love nest, we are going to leave the house for rent, we are going to form our own home and pay our mortgage, “he added. It should be noted that the couple has been living with Fani’s son in a majestic duplex that they have Often shown on social networks and that Christofer was in charge of conditioning a new dressing room for the arrival of his beloved from Honduras.

The couple wants to take advantage of the success they have had in the last year, with income that far exceeds 60,000 euros. In addition to the salary they got for participating in ‘The island of temptations’, they have pocketed a juicy weekly salary in ‘Survivors 2020’ as a participant and defender, they have starred in three magazine covers, interviews, and now they are embarking on a new adventure to get your long-awaited home.