The planets of other stars from which the Earth is clearly detectable

In a study it has been possible to identify 2,034 nearby solar systems, within a radius of no more than 326 light-years away from Earth, from whose exoplanets, if intelligent aliens existed in them, they could point their instruments towards our Sun and discovering the Earth simply by passing it occasionally just in front of the Sun, something that makes detecting planets much easier than if they never pass their star.

Having this visual perspective is not available to all known star systems. The 2,034 identified are positioned at points in the cosmos that allowed, allow or will allow the Earth to be seen from time to time crossing in front of the Sun.

The authors of the research are Lisa Kaltenegger, director of the Carl Sagan Institute at Cornell University in the United States, and Jackie Faherty, of the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) in New York.

Specifically, there are 1,715 star systems that could have spotted Earth since human civilization flourished around 5,000 years ago, and 319 more star systems will be added to the list in the next 5,000 years.

Of the 2,034 star systems that have passed through the Earth’s Transit Zone (a point in space from which the Earth can be seen crossing in front of the Sun) during the 10,000-year period examined, 117 are less than 100 years away. -light of the Sun and 75 of them have been in the Earth’s Transit Zone since Earth’s commercial radio stations and then television stations began broadcasting about a century ago. Some of these emissions travel through the cosmos long enough to be detectable from orbiting planets to other stars.

As Faherty makes clear, our cosmic neighborhood is a dynamic place where stars move in and out of that perfect vantage point to watch Earth cross in front of the Sun.

In the catalog of 2,034 star systems, there are seven known to host exoplanets. Each of these worlds has had or will have the opportunity to detect Earth, just as Earth scientists using this transit technique (observing a planet crossing in front of its star) have found thousands of worlds orbiting other stars.

By watching distant exoplanets cross in front of their sun, astronomers on Earth can find out characteristics of the atmosphere backlit by that sun.

Similarly, if any of these exoplanets harbor intelligent life, you can look at Earth against the sun and see the chemical signatures of life in our atmosphere.

The Ross 128 system, with a red dwarf star, is about 11 light-years from us and is the second closest system with an exoplanet the size of Earth (it is specifically 1.8 times the size of our planet). The inhabitants of this exoplanet could have seen the Earth cross in front of our Sun for 2,158 years, beginning about 3,057 years ago; they lost their watchtower about 900 years ago.

This artistic recreation shows the planet Ross 128 b, with its star, a red dwarf, in the background. (Illustration: ESO / M. Kornmesser. CC BY 4.0)

The Trappist-1 system, 45 light-years from Earth, is home to seven Earth-sized planets, four of them in the temperate, habitable zone around that star (the zone that allows liquid water to exist on the surface. of worlds that are there).

Although humans have discovered these exoplanets around Trappist-1, the hypothetical aliens in that solar system will not be able to detect us by the indicated method until the movement of their star system takes them to the transit zone of the Earth in 1,642 years. Hypothetical observers residing on planets in the Trappist-1 system will be able to see the Earth crossing in front of the Sun for 2,371 years.

The James Webb Space Telescope, scheduled to launch later this year, will take a detailed look at various transiting worlds (crossing in front of their respective stars) to characterize their atmospheres and ultimately look for signs of life.

The Breakthrough Starshot initiative is an ambitious project that aims to launch a nano-sized spacecraft towards the closest exoplanet detected around the Proxima Centauri star (4.2 light-years from us) and observe it in detail. The entity funding the project has also funded the Kaltenegger and Faherty study. On the possibility that a project similar to the Breakthrough Starshot is launched from another planet to visit Earth, Faherty comments: “One could imagine that there are worlds that have already detected us and that they are making the same plans for our planet. In reference to this, our catalog is an intriguing thought experiment on which of our neighbors might find us. ” (Source: NCYT from Amazings)