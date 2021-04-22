The planet’s groundwater wells are at risk of drying up

The underground water It is the main source of supply for almost half of the planet’s population. A research team, led by the University of California at Santa Barbara, has spent more than five years collecting 39 million records of wells, in more than 100 databases in 40 countries. Among the information collected are locations, depths, purposes, and dates of construction.

The work ensures that between 6% and 20% of the wells studied are less than 5 meters deep from the water table. This fact implies that millions of them run the risk of drying out if the groundwater level drops a few meters.

“The depletion of these aquifers is a complex problem. There is no single solution, however there are many opportunities that, together, will lead us down the path of a Sustainable management. For example, we can reduce demand through behavior changes or the adoption of savings technologies. It is also possible to create water markets that support equitable and efficient use or take advantage of the excess when it is available and use it to recharge our wells ”, he tells SINC Debra Perrone, Professor of the Environmental Studies Program at the University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB).

The unsustainable pumping of groundwater is, unfortunately, the cause of its depletion in many areas of the planet

The critical vulnerability that presents this water resource poses “an imminent threat to drinking water and an irrigation in agricultural activity for billions of people,” according to the authors of this study published in the journal Science.

Scott jasechko, professor at the UCSB Bren School of Environmental Sciences and Management and co-author of the research, stresses to SINC: “The unsustainable pumping of groundwater is, unfortunately, the cause of its depletion in many areas of the planet” .

The arduous task of gathering data

Poor water quality in the deep aquifers and the high construction costs they have, limit the efficiency of the exploitation of these waters, which would avoid the loss of access to this resource when the wells dry up.

Likewise, it is not easy to obtain data on their availability and, despite their importance supply, groundwater wells have never been evaluated on a global scale.

“In some places, groundwater well construction is not tracked, so the data is not available. In others, it may be tracked, but the data is not easily accessible to the public, ”Perrone emphasizes.

Jasechko and Perrone implicitly send timely warning that universal access to groundwater is at risk

James Famiglietti and Grant Ferguson

To this should be added that the new construction wells They do not have greater depth than the older ones, so they also contribute to the reduction of this resource.

“Jasechko and Perrone implicitly send the timely warning that universal access to groundwater is at risk,” they write. James Famiglietti Y Grant Ferguson, both from the University of Saskatchewan (Canada) in an article related to this work, which is also published by Science.

“People can build deeper wells or drill an existing one, but this only provides short-term security and is often very expensive. On the other hand, access other aquifers, such as the surface water, It is not always feasible because the rights are fully assigned and many times depend on having a reliable and drinkable environment ”, concludes Perrone.

