The planet’s glaciers accelerate their melting by 31% compared to 2004

04/29/2021 at 3:03 PM CEST

The planet’s glaciers are melting rapidly, scientists have just announced. Specifically, these icy formations are currently losing 31% more snow and ice per year than 15 years ago, according to satellite measurements of all the world’s mountain glaciers. Climate change and global warming are behind this situation.

Using twenty years of recently declassified satellite data, scientists have calculated that the world’s 220,000 mountain glaciers are losing more than 328 billion tons (298 billion metric tons) of ice and snow per year since 2015. according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

The level of water sent to the sea as a consequence of this melting represents a volume capable of burying Switzerland under 7.2 meters of water every year.

The annual melting rate recorded between 2015 and 2019 is up to 78 billion tonnes (71 billion metric tons) higher than the rate recorded between 2000 and 2004. The global thinning rates of glaciers, which is different from the volume of water lost , doubled in the last 20 yearsThat’s “enormous” speed, said Romain Hugonnet, a glaciologist at ETH Zurich and the University of Toulouse in France who led the study.

Half of the world’s glacier loss is occurring in the United States and Canada, although significant losses are seen on all continents. Alaska’s melt rates are “among the highest on the planet,” and the Columbia Glacier, for example, retreats about 35 meters a year, Hugonnet said.

Cso all the glaciers in the world are meltingeven those in Tibet, which used to be very stable, the study says. Except for a few in Iceland and Scandinavia, which are fueled by increased rainfall, melt rates are accelerating around the world.

This May 9, 2020 photo shows the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau, Alaska. Since 2000, the glacier has lost 2.8 billion tons (2.5 billion metric tons) of snow and ice, with more than 1.7 billion tons (1.6 billion metric tons) since 2010. (AP Photo / Becky Bohrer)

The almost uniform melting of the world’s glaciers “reflects the global increase in temperature & rdquor; Y it is due to the burning of coal, oil and gasHugonnet said. Some smaller glaciers, which have less ice, are completely disappearing. In fact, two years ago, Icelandic scientists, activists and government officials held a symbolic funeral for a small glacier now irretrievably gone.

“Ten years ago, we used to say that glaciers are the indicator of climate change, but now they have actually become a memorial to the climate crisis,” said Director of the Global Glacier Monitoring Service, Michael Zemp, who was not involved. of the study.

The study is the first to use these 3D satellite images to examine all of the glaciers on Earth that are not connected to the ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica. Previous studies only used a fraction of glaciers or estimated the loss of glaciers on Earth using gravity measurements from orbit. Those severity readings have large margins of error and are not as useful as the data in the present study, Zemp said.

Lonnie Thompson of Ohio State University said that the new study offers an “alarming picture”. Melting glaciers are a problem for millions of people who depend on the seasonal melting of these formations for water on a daily basis. Also, rapid melting can cause deadly landslides in glacial lakes in places like India, Hugonnet said.

But the biggest threat is rising sea levels. The world’s oceans are already rising because warm water is expanding and the ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica melt. However, glaciers are responsible for 21% of sea level riseEven more so than ice sheets, according to the study. Melting ice sheets are major long-term threats to sea level rise.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that sea level rise will be a growing problem as we move into the 21st century,” said Mark Serreze, director of the National Ice and Snow Data Center.

Reference study: DOI: 10.1038 / s41586-021-03436-z

