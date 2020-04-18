UNAM scientists also detected an increase in noise on the Pacific coast, which could be due to the visit of vacationers to the beaches.

Following the declarations of health contingency in several countries of the world, the noise produced by human activity has been reduced worldwide, reported the National Seismological Service (SSN), attached to the Institute of Geophysics (IGf) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

It has been detected that lLevels of anthropogenic noise, as human-made noise is called, have decreased gradually in the Valley of Mexico and other cities like Querétaro, especially in the last week, the Seismological Service reported.

Noise is measured through sensors called seismometers, the same ones that are used to record seismic activity, and that are located all over the world.

In our country, the data from these measurements are concentrated in the SSN and other seismic monitoring networks operated by the National University, and are analyzed by seismologists from various centers and institutes of this university.

“The monitoring stations that the SSN has in various educational establishments throughout the country record a dramatic decrease in anthropogenic noise,” UNAM reported in a statement.

An interesting finding has been the increase in noise on the Pacific coast. “This increase could be due to the visit of vacationers in areas where the noise is usually low, or due to meteorological activity, among other possibilities ”.

For scientists, the reduction of anthropogenic noise is invaluable for geophysical studies, due to the quality of the information they collect daily to analyze the behavior of the planet.

“The reduction in noise allows, for example, those who analyze data from seismic stations to do so under exceptionally good conditions.”