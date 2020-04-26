The world has realized that unusual events have been taking place since February; With the excuse of the COVID-19 pandemic, practically all the Planet’s Astronomical Observatories have been closed, and as a consequence more than 100 observation telescopes, indicating that the priority is to preserve the health of personnel and the safety of high-tech facilities. Only robotic telescopes have remained in operation, but an interesting fact is that the personnel of each of the Observatories are not allowed to monitor or obtain data collected by the robots in their automatic observations, except for some astronomical facilities.

Below is a list of some of the facilities that have been closed:

-8 March 2020: NASA closed its AMES research center in California.

-19 March 2020: Closure of the set of ALMA radio telescopes, located in Chajnantor, Chile.

-22 March 2020: Closing of the ESO Observatory, located on the Armazones hill, Chile.

-24 March 2020: Closure of the set of four VLT optical telescopes belonging to ESO, located on Cerro Paranal in the Chilean Andes.

After these dates:

-Closure of the powerful Mauna Kea Observatory, Hawaii. (Remote control is allowed with restrictions).

-Closure of the GTC Observatory (Gran Telescopio Canarias), located on the Roque de los Muchachos, on the Isla de la palma, Canary Islands. In addition to this, the rest of the Observatories in Spain have been closed; Among them are: Calar Alto, Pico Veleta, Yebes and Javalambre. (Remote control is allowed with restrictions.)

Another striking fact is that the vast majority of space projects in the world have also been suspended. What is the real reason why they have hidden this? Could it be because they knew what was coming on April 9?

Difference. The electromagnetic field was normally appreciated as the image on the left appears, but the image on the right shows the modification that this field has undergone over time.

April 9, 2020: Large anomalies in the Earth’s magnetic field

The Magnetosphere has been altered; An anomaly manifested itself that left the Earth partially exposed to cosmic rays, especially the radiation from the solar storms that the Earth constantly receives. It is unknown what may have caused this great irregularity, it should be noted that in previous weeks there were also various irregularities and scientifically proven phenomena. In different parts of the world strange sounds were heard from the sky, called “The Hum”; Furthermore, the islands of Samoa and Hawaii have detected leaks of iron and liquid nickel “magma” from the Earth’s core.

It must be pointed out that all these phenomena together could be the beginning of serious problems and serious global changes that, as a consequence, could bring great extinctions of life on our planet. A slight example of this was the alteration of the Earth’s magnetic field on April 9, causing the next day the chain explosion of 15 volcanoes belonging to the so-called circle of fire. What had to happen for eruptions of such magnitude to be generated? In the next installment the facts will be discussed.

José del Pilar’s career

The astrologer José del Pilar is originally and lives in Guadalajara, but most of his life and training within astrology was in Europe; lived 32 years in Spain. He has done scientific astrology, studied in schools and universities in Madrid, London, Paris, Belgium and India. In Spain he has an office open that is a consultancy for entrepreneurs and artists, mainly.

.