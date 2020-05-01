A family in New York working from home

The planet celebrates this May Day confined this Friday without any planned demonstration, despite the first deconfusion measures in Europe, where the coronavirus is causing an unprecedented economic disaster, just like in the United States.

In this country, where more than 2,000 people have died in the last 24 hours from COVID-19, according to a count on Thursday night, the president Donald Trump has once again threatened China. He considers her responsible for the outbreak of the disease and is considering imposing customs duties as a sanction because he is sure – he says – that the new coronavirus came out of a Chinese laboratory.

International Labor Day, festive in many countries (with exceptions such as the United States, Canada or Australia) it will pass without concentrations, for the first time in the history of unions.

The latter however called other forms of mobilization, virtual on social networks or “perched” on the balconies and facades of buildings with banners or banners.

They try to remember the importance of the “invisible of our societies”, the toilets or cashiers, who “continue to work frequently risking their lives,” according to several French unions.

In the United States, more than 30 million people have applied for an unemployment benefit since mid-March, a historical record.

A group of people lining up for work in New York.

Several companies have started publishing results, such as Amazon, the selling giant online which he predicts he will not make a profit in the next quarter. Boeing, hit by the cessation of international travel, has announced the launch of a $ 25 billion bond offering.

In Europe, the unprecedented economic crisis since the end of World War II has not yet caused an explosion of layoffs but millions of people are partially unemployed.

A litany of figures confirmed the bleakest outlook on the continent, whose main exchanges ended in red. Francia registered a 5.8% drop in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter, Spain 5.2%, Italy 4.7% and Germany an increase of 13.2% in the number of unemployed.

In the euro area, activity fell 3.8%, according to the Eurostat institute, which warns that the second quarter will be worse.

The European Central Bank (ECB), the eternal savior of the Eurozone, claims to be “ready” to strengthen its arsenal.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Mexico, the second Latin American economy after Brazil, contracted 2.4% in the first quarter. Colombia, the fourth after Argentina, reported the highest unemployment rate of the decade: 13.4%.

– Hecatomb –

The human cost of the pandemic is also worrying. So far at least 230,000 people have died worldwide since the appearance of the new coronavirus in China in December, according to an . balance from official sources.

The United States is by far the most affected country, with more than a million registered cases and almost 63,000 deaths. But Europe paid the highest price, with 27,967 deaths in Italy, 26,711 in the United Kingdom, 24,543 in Spain and 24,376 in France. Russia, where Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has announced that he tested positive for coronavirus, has already exceeded 1,000 deaths.

Latin America and the Caribbean registered more than 10,000 deaths, with Brazil leading the way with 5,017, followed by Mexico (1,569), Peru (943), and Ecuador (883), while it begins to soften the measures in search of the “new normal”.

A 99-year-old Brazilian military man was cured of the coronavirus and amid military honors he was released on Tuesday at a hospital in the Latin American country hardest hit by the disease.

A lack of confidence that the United Kingdom, which has reached the peak of the pandemic, will expose next week, following other European countries.

Building on its success in fighting the pandemic, Germany has adopted a catalog of new measures for deconfusion.

Churches and mosques may reopen, as can museums, exhibition halls, zoos, and memorials. However, cafes and restaurants remain closed, at least until May 6, and Chancellor Angela Merkel has indicated that an opening of the borders with European countries “is not on the agenda” given the risk of a second wave.

It is the reason why Italy will not reopen schools. Spain also, with few exceptions, unlike France or other European countries. In Portugal, where the government announced a gradual deconfinition plan, only secondary schools will reopen on May 18. The soccer championship could resume the last weekend of May.

– Back to the stadiums? –

This will not be the case in France, where the season ended on Thursday, with Paris Saint-Germain as champion.

Soccer could also return to stadiums, behind closed doors, in Germany or Spain. It is unknown whether it will do so in Italy.

It also stopped in Brazil, where confinement was prolonged in Rio de Janeiro until May 11, a decision taken against the opinion of President Jair Bolsonaro, who defends the resumption of economic activity at all costs.

The state of health emergency will extend in Japan beyond May 6, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has hinted.

The neighbor South Korea, however, announced that it has not registered any new cases of contagion for the first time since the disease appeared in the country.

A success applauded by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who set an example for having simultaneously fought COVID-19 and climate change. It refers to the “green pact” presented by the country for its economic reconstruction.

