The plane crash that inspired Antoine de Saint-Exupéry to write ‘The Little Prince’

After four days of dehydration in the Sahara Desert, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry would find the ideal setting for The Little Prince.

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry had an outstanding military career. As one of France’s pioneering aviators, he had undertaken flights with extreme routes for the time. More than 19 hours sitting in a plane was, at the time, an engineering feat. After several similar trips, taking off from Paris in a race to Saigon seemed like anything. The prize, on the contrary, was not: 150 thousand francs were at stake. The Sahara desert had other plans.

Between the dunes, looking up at the sky

Photo: Keystone-France / Gamma-Rapho via .

To get to the old Saigon, in Vietnam, from the French capital, it was necessary to go through Libya. North of the African continent, the country has the northernmost area of ​​the Sahara desert. Despite the difficulties that the trip represented, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry boarded a small plane together with his engineer, André Prevot. It was December 30, 1935.

After a journey of 19 hours and 38 minutes, the plane began to have technical problems. A short time later, the machinery experienced a failure that prevented them from continuing with the route. Just as they crossed Libya, Prevot and Saint-Exupéry found themselves bordering make a forced landing on the dunes of the Sahara. After several unsuccessful maneuvers, they hit the sand.

The ship was destroyed. In the heat of the desert, they only had some tangerines, a bit of white wine and a broken thermos of black coffee. Among the dunes, the only thing the aviator thought of doing was looking at the sky: above them, a deep blue stretched, which promised long hours of lacerating rays of sun.

In the shadow of a plane skeleton

Photo: Keystone-France / Gamma-Rapho via .

Prevot I didn’t have a good diagnosis. After examining the machinery, he determined that the impact had permanently damaged the aircraft’s engines. They couldn’t take off. Even worse: they couldn’t get out of there, or go to the nearest town to ask for help. They were trapped in the desert.

Without sufficient resources to survive the night, the Airmen decided to wait in the shadow of the plane’s skeleton. By that afternoon, they were completely dehydrated. Hungry and thirsty, on the third day they had hallucinationsthey said in subsequent interviews. With a Caudron C-630 Simoun n7041 plane almost destroyed, the chance of being located was minimal.

By the fourth day, when they had even stopped perspiring, a Bedouin on a camel found them lying on the sand. In the middle of the desert, despite environmental adversities, he managed to transport them to a nearby city, where he finally received medical attention.

They eventually returned to France, without a plane and without 150 thousand francs. A short time later, the military aviator began to write his memoirs about the plane crash. By 1943, he had already published the story of a boy from another world, who spoke with roses and had respect for foxes from other worlds. Saint-Exupéry later suggested that, as a result of that accident, decided to start writing The Little Prince.

