The plan to grant TPS to immigrants from Guatemala



Activists seek to extend protection to immigrants from Central America.

Photo: CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP / Getty Images

Amid the discussions of immigration reform in Congress, activists push some options for immigrants contemplating the States of Temporary Protection (TPS), including the approval of that program for immigrants from Guatemala living in the United States.

In a virtual event with different organizations, Oscar Chacon, executive director of Alianza Américas, defended the expansion of TPS to Honduras, The Savior Y Nicaragua, in addition to integrating Guatemala into this immigration protection system that prevents the deportation of a person, in addition to granting Employment Authorization.

“We will focus on efforts regarding a possible new TPS designation for Central American nations that have been experiencing increasing difficulties from the impact of COVID-19 and also from various weather events,” he said.

He added that there have been tropical storms in the region that have left negative effects that added to the “difficult situation that these countries were facing.”

“This has led many organizations to launch a network of pressure on the Biden Administration to designate Central American nationalities, especially Honduran, Guatemalan and Nicaraguan, as beneficiaries of protection in the form of TPS,” he said.

Chacón cited that the president’s government Joe biden He again granted this benefit to the natives of Haiti.

“(It is) a measure that we greatly appreciate, but we also believe that Central Americans are at the same level of need that would require the administration to take the action we are asking for,” he said.

Venezuela is the only Spanish-speaking country that was recently integrated into TPS and is expected to benefit some 300,000 people.

Activists with specific work in the aforementioned countries pressure President Biden amid the immigration reform discussion in Congress, as well as the upcoming visit of Vice President Kamala Harris to Mexico and Guatemala, to discuss a comprehensive project to help stop irregular immigration.

The virtual event was attended by immigrant advocates and TPS holders to support the call to the Biden Administration.

“Widespread poverty, food insecurity, political instability and devastation after hurricanes Eta and Iota have made Central American countries unsafe to return to”they considered.

Therefore, they believe that the TPS reassignments will help protect immigrants and their families who already live and work in the United States.

“The Biden Administration (can) use TPS as a tool to protect immigrants, stabilize the region and strengthen the US economy,” they noted.

The press call was organized by Alianza Americas, Presente.org, CARECEN of Washington DC, Hondurans Against AIDS and Casa Yurumein, where Congress was also asked to apply permanent protections to these immigrants.

Alexandra Mejía, Originally from Trujillo, in the department of Colón in Honduras, she recalled that her region was affected by hurricanes Eta and Iota. She is 29 years old and was a high school student. She is the youngest of three siblings. She is now the mother of two daughters. She could be protected by TPS and urged to maintain that program.

“I’ve always felt the need to be successful and do better, especially considering the responsibility I have to my two daughters and my grandmother,” he said. She has faced medical difficulties and wants to continue her nursing studies.

To his testimony was added Ana Ortiz, Essential worker during the El Salvador pandemic and potential TPS holder.

“I was born and raised in a dysfunctional home … Like many other women in the country, regardless of their social status, I was a victim of violence from my ex-husband,” she said. In 2008, she came to Maryland with her daughters, who attended a community college, but have not been able to finish their studies, due to the lack of immigration protection. “That is why I wish the protected status to protect our quality of life to work and contribute without fear, due to the political, economic and social situation.”