Players have been under pressure to resume the campaign | Jonathan Daniel / .
The Disney complex in Orlando is one of the proposed venues to resume and end this year’s NBA campaign, a plan that players approve of getting back into action.
The league’s board, for its part, would like to make a decision soon on this issue after two months without activity due to the current coronavirus pandemic.
Talked to a source with Walt Disney World if it is either MLS or NBA and the response was: “Not from our side. We have the ability to make it work for both leagues. But any reports are premature. Still lots of details to be worked out. Good news is that there is mutual interest. “
– Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 13, 2020
The possibility that arises is to play at Walt Disney World, in the city of Florida. This possibility was taken to a whole new level on Wednesday when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that his state was open to business when it comes to sports.
According to journalist Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports, there is a mutual interest between the two parties to resume the harvest in the well-known theme park. However, he points out that there are still many details to be resolved.
The main question is to determine how the ongoing pandemic could affect the safety of players. There is also concern about the lack of evidence available to the general public, something that has been taken seriously in this sports industry when planning a comeback.
Yahoo Sources: NBA superstars LeBron James, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry held private conference call on Monday and established united front in favor of resuming season. https://t.co/FZJfgP6WDu pic.twitter.com/6AZOWe0AXo
– Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 12, 2020
As of Wednesday, Florida had nearly 42,000 registered coronavirus cases and more than 1,700 deaths. It is currently a hot spot for the virus in the United States despite attempts to revive part of its economy.