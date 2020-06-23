Countdown to the start of the 2020 Formula 1 World Cup. The premier class of motorsports will begin on July 5 in Austria, continuing on the same circuit during the following weekend in July in what will be the second Grand Prix of the season.

The measures provided in the security protocol against COVID-19 include performing more than 10,000 coronavirus tests during the first two races of the season. Thus, according to the Austrian Press Agency (APA), the test centers at the Red Bull Ring will have the capacity to carry out 12,000 tests.

Although the public will not be allowed to enter the venue, the Red Bull Ring expects about 3,000 people in each of the races. All of them must present negative results with less than four days old in the test of coronavirus, as pointed out by Eurofins Geonomics, the company in charge of doing the tests.

These are strict safety rules to allow the normal development of this Formula 1 season start.. A great year is expected, which will feature some goodbyes such as Carlos Sainz from McLaren, Vettel from Ferrari or Ricciardo from Renault. Likewise, Lewis Hamilton will seek his seventh world title to match the legend Michael Schumacher.