the plan against the current leaves good feelings

One of the keys to analyze this start of the Formula 1 season in terms of Fernando Alonso is concerned is the work you are doing to understand the tires. He himself admitted before Spanish GP that his adaptation is being different from what many expected, in part, due to his own fault: had ‘got used to bad’ to the fans with so many category changes in these two and a half years.

However, in this Formula 1 in which each year the tires are the real judges of the performance of each car, it is difficult to understand them. The very little preseason has forced each training session to become an accelerated workday for the Asturian, which makes Alonso use a work plan different from the rest.

It was already seen in Portimao and it was confirmed from the first free practice at Montmeló: while almost everyone rehearsed with hard compounds at the beginning and soft at the end (not in Ferrari), when they did their best laps, he gave his best turn in the first bars of the morning rehearsal hour. and then dedicate the rest of the session with the tough guys.

In the seconds he repeated the script from a week ago: this time he took the soft at the beginning to later rehearse with the race compound, which aims to be the medium. Many drivers showed ‘graining’ and ‘blistering’ due to the excess temperature on the track, something that could be decisive in Sunday’s race.

With this compound, Alonso scored a 5th constitutional, right behind his partner Ocon. Not without a trick: Red bull and the McLaren They didn’t show their full potential, and even Verstappen had some problems like a chunk of his spoiler breaking when he stepped on a piano.

However, better to finish 5th than not 15th.

Alonso’s plan is no small matter. The hard compound can be decisive for the pace of the race on Sunday, where Alonso will try to repeat the good feelings of Portugal Y re-score. To a large extent that will depend on the fact that there are no problems in the classification, so the second tests on Friday and those on Saturday before the final batch will be key.

The doubts it generates Alpine they haven’t dissipated yet. Esteban Ocon was again faster than Alonso, although the gap between the two is decreasing. The tiny difference of just half a tenth confirms that this adaptation is being enshrined to perfection, despite the fact that there have only been four action weekends.

As for the other local driver of the weekend, Carlos Sainz, the Madrilenian completed the day in 8th place, while his teammate Charles Leclerc finished third after the Mercedes of Lewis hamilton Y Valtteri Bottas.

At Ferrari they worked for a good part of the day with medium tires, which are the ones they need to understand better (the ‘graining’ of Portimao still resonates) to use in Q2 on Saturday and start the race with them. This Saturday we will see in what real situation they and the Alpine, since neither Red bull neither McLaren they appeared in the free seconds.