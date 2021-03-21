The plague of giant hornets that can kill humans will return in May

Spring is the reverse of the angle, the hills and hills begin to green and dress with flowers, but that is not all, the fauna still begins its harvesting and reproduction processes, as is the case of the “killer” hornets, whose queen breaks underground as the temperature rises to start her mating cycle.

Researcher Doug Yanega, who works for the Entomology Research Museum in California, has said that this natural aberration is about to occur in some places in the United States and that in mid or late April we will be able to see hornets ” murderers ”.

Only queens survive the winter, and at that point any homicidal hornet that hibernates will not come out until the weather is warm enough to do so. – Yanega

In this season, queen killer wasps will begin to multiply in droves occupying large areas and flying in swarms. In the months of May to June 2021 will be when the veteran population of these hornets will exist.

These hornets can measure up to five centimeters splendid and 7.3 inches plump. Above, to survive and reproduce, I examine temperate and tropical climates. What makes it more dangerous is its six-millimeter stinger that contains a toxin that consists of a neurotoxin that in turn can cause a shock lymph node or cardiac arrest. But most worrying of all is that they are a great threat to bees, since they can completely destroy an entire hive in record time to feed on the honey they produce.

2020 is not only impressed by the disastrous coronavirus pandemic, we were also participants in a large number of natural disasters in all corners of the planet, such as uncontrollable fires, tsunamis, hurricanes, earthquakes, among others. Additionally, we saw the appearance of this gigantic insect, better known as the “Asian giant hornet”, to the United States.

Since then, scientists began to plan strategies that basically consist of installing traps to capture the long-lived number of these insects and do not make the glory of their name, since it is known that in Asia they can kill 50 people a year.