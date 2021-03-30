The places where you pay less road tax: true tax havens

The road tax, also known as the Tax on Mechanical Traction Vehicles (ITVM) or colloquially as the “number”, it is a municipal tax that collects around 4,000 million euros per year in our country. The most striking thing is that you pay differently depending on the town you are in, that makes them appear authentic tax havens in this ambit. So let’s talk about the places where you pay less road tax.

Already in 2018 we discussed the issue after it was discovered that there were municipalities with more cars than inhabitants due to tax benefits. Things have not changed since then, as you can still find 365% differences within the same province. In other words, a user could be paying between seven and eight times more road tax than another who lives just a handful of kilometers away. The origin of this phenomenon has been occurring since the License plates do not have a provincial code, something that happened in September 2000.

Since this situation occurs, renting or car rental companies they can concentrate their vehicle fleets in municipalities with favorable tax treatment. That translates into significant savings for the company and that the municipality receives taxes for cars that will never circulate there. The point is that in just seven Spanish municipalities, 37.5% are enrolled of all company cars. There would be 159,811 passenger cars out of a national total of 425,020 units. The towns have between 500 and 14,000 inhabitants and are Colmenar de Arroyo, Robledo de Chavela, Moralzarzal, Venturada, Las Rozas de Puerto Real and Brunete, in Madrid; and Rajadell, in Barcelona.

As can be seen in the table above, in many of these localities there are up to almost 37 vehicles per inhabitant, a totally unreal fact. And that 2020 was an especially bad year in sales due to the pandemic and in most places the number of passenger cars fell. Particularly striking is the case of Castielfabib, a Valencian town that was barely seven registered neighbors and where the number of registered company cars rose from 768 to 2,688 in just one year. Very striking data those that come out of this study of Associated European Motorists (AEA).

To end with an example, a vehicle with high displacement and that exceeds 20 fiscal horsepower (CVF), the maximum in this classification, I would pay 224 euros in Madrid capital. However, if it is registered in a town considered a tax haven in this community, that same car I would pay just 28 euros road tax. It is an amount eight times less and that is what motivates companies with fleets to make this move.

Source: European Motorist Associates