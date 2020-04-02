The place where AEW recorded yesterday in Georgia closed. A new order to stay home from the guilty Georgia governor.

It seems that All Elite Wrestling will once again need to find a location to record Dark and Dynamite. AEW has been filming these television shows on the Nightmare Factory in Norcross, Georgia, which will be temporarily closed due to an order to stay home at the place signed by Governor Brian Kemp. During a press conference on Wednesday, Kemp stated that he just learned that asymptomatic people can transmit COVID-19.

“Discovering that this virus is now transmitted before people see signs, which is why we’ve been telling people from CDC guidelines for weeks that if you start to feel bad, stay home,” Kemp said. “Those people could have been infecting people before they felt bad, but we didn’t find out until the last 24 hours. And as Dra. [Kathleen] Toomey, this is a game changer for us.

“A lot” of future content was filmed in Georgia last week, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. This will give AEW time to gather and plan their next move while streaming the shows they have already recorded.

As noted earlier this week, AEW previously had to relocate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The city of Jacksonville had begun using the parking lot near Daily’s Place as a major coronavirus testing center.

