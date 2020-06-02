Anonymous, through Twitter, revealed a file called “Jeffrey Epstein’s Little Black Book”

The most famous group of hackers in the world, Anonymous is back and has generated thousands of reactions because this time they have revealed information that directly involves the President of the United States, Donald Trump, important members of world governments, as well as information on the death of Princess Diana and more leaked cases, in addition to reviving the theory of the “Pizzagate” where even Justin Bieber comes up.

Anonymous is not a person, but rather a group of cyber activists who are almost impossible to trace and who act under the motto: “We are Anonymous. We are legion. We do not forgive. We do not forget. Expect us”.

Anonymous, through Twitter, revealed a file called “Jeffrey Epstein’s Little Black Book”, which lists the names of people who allegedly attended events organized by the pedophile financier, where a list of personalities stand out who, allegedly, would have been involved in the ‘Epstein network’ such as Donald Trump, Naomi Campbell, Tony Blair, Michael Bloomberg, Kevin Spacey or Mick Jagger.

What is “Pizzagate” and its relation to what was published by Anonymous?

The Pizzagate conspiracy theory was highly mediatic, because it refers to a pedophile network. It emerged in 2016, but these days it took relevance due to the data disclosed by the group of hackers Anonymous.

This theory emerged during the 2016 United States presidential election. When John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, He frequented the Comet Ping Pong pizza place, located in uptown Washington.

So the rumor came up and said that the pizzeria was the epicenter of an alleged pedophile network, which was run by Podesta, which automatically linked Hillary Clinton.

The buzz grew even more when the pizzeria owner’s name came up in one of the emails that Russian cyber hackers stole from Podesta and that were published during the campaign by Wikileaks.

In the emails there were words that were repeated like “Pizza”, “hot dog”, “cheese”, “chicken and pasta”, among others.

According to the theory, after several analyzes, it was concluded that those words were codes to refer to concepts such as “Girl”, “boy”, “very small girl”, “very small boy”, among more terms.

They claimed that the group of pedophiles called themselves Chesse Pizza (Cheese Pizza) as an acronym for Child Porn

On December 14, 2016 Edgar Maddison Welch, a then 28-year-old man, came armed to the pizza place to shoot with the aim, presumably, to save children who were being enslaved inside the place.

What does Justin Bieber have to do with it?

The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia in Washington denied the theory of the “Pizzagate”, but it arose again when last January Justin Bieber released his video clip for the song “Yummi”.

The singer was at the center of the controversy and began to be canceled after publishing a series of photos of babies, girls and boys on their Instagram account in order to promote “Yummy”

In the “Yummy” video, Justin Bieber appears in a kind of fancy restaurant, surrounded by supposedly wealthy people. While the singer and those present consume their food, a group of children liven up their stay with music. It is clear that the faces of girls and boys convey dismay and fear.

In the end, Justin is left alone and a close up appears to a plate with a cake, which later disappears and instead shows a photo of Bieber as a child.

Many comments In social networks they associate the video with a message that reveals the theory of “Pizzagate” and all the people involved in this.

Now hundreds of threads on twitter or comments on more social networks conclude that perhaps Justin Bieber was revealing that he is Pizzagate and worse, now it seems that it was a preview of the celebrities involved in the Anonymous list.

