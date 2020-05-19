The technological trident of every self-respecting user is that of headphones, smartphones and smartwatches. In recent years, many companies have been put to work so that users trust an ecosystem of the same firm. Some have taken longer, others less, but the important thing is to have everything pointed at some point in the process, as in the case of Google with the new Google Watch that can have a gesture sensor.

A smartwatch that is controlled without touching it

Google has been spoiling the hardware for a few years. It has been with this five years trying to sneak into the pockets of users around the world with its Pixel range, which also has headphones. But those in Mountain View lacked a device to close a mobile ecosystem, something that we could see very soon. Some people think that we will soon see a Pixel Watch, but according to this patent it could provide something really new.

As you have read in the headline of this articleGoogle filed a patent for a smartwatch that is controlled by gestures. Let’s see, when we talk about this we already get the idea that these gestures are the movements that are executed on the screen, such as scrolling or tapping on the surface. But this time they are the movements that are carried out with the hand.

The patent presented by DroidLife explains that the device is able to notice the gestures that the user makes with his hand. This includes touching the fingers of the hand, putting the smartwatch in a certain position on the wrist or turning the wrist. Thus the device will be able to perform different functions depending on the configuration.

However, this function is a complete mystery. As we have told you on other occasions, it is an idea that has been registered and it is not known if it will be part of the terminal’s definitive functions. Come on, we will have to wait for the firm to show the world the terminal, on the one hand, while we hope that it brings great functions like this revolutionary hand gesture sensor that could reach the Google Pixel Watch long awaited. Hopefully the firm will speak soon, especially after the efforts it has made to improve its operating system for wearables a few years ago.