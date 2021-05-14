The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro show a big change in design, more cameras and their own processor, according to the latest leak

Google mobiles have been characterized by not falling into trends and it seems that this will continue in the following, but in a perhaps more remarkable way. The latest leak on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro it teaches us a totally different aesthetic not only from its precedents, but from everything else.

As a reminder, the Google Pixel 5 has a rather minimalist look, with a small module in one corner and more or less in the same line as the Pixel 4 XL (this one in brightness, but also very simple). But what we have seen this time is a much more noticeable module, a new color palette and internal details which would also be a significant change (no official confirmation).

Goodbye minimalism

Google smartphones have also remained stoic about not falling for the triple or quadruple camera: both this manufacturer and Sony still had one in 2019 while others settled in the combination of at least three sensors. Although a posteriori we have already seen two rear cameras, in the leaked renders we see two and three rear cameras in what would be the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but we also see them in a conspicuous, protruding black stripe that occupies the entire rear from side to side, as if it were a slice of the same that comes out.

The module houses lenses that appear to have the same diameter, without talking about what type of cameras they are. And another aspect that stands out is the invasion of orange, which at least in this variant would occupy the rear that is in the upper part (and the logo). Altogether, an aspect that leaves aside the minimalism of the latest models and that, in terms of colors, seems to be reminiscent of the white Pixel 2 XL, although the leakers (Jon Prosser, with the “corroboration” of Max Weinbach, who has a better track record) and points out that the colors could change (like everything else), in fact we see that they have made one with a coffee with milk finish.

The front is also clearer than in the Pixel 5, which was the goodbye to the conventional frame to make room for the hole in the screen for the front camera and which in this case would be centered. We see that in these images the screen is flat, with thinner frames and with the integrated fingerprint reader.

Another aspect that stands out in this leak is that it integrates Google’s own chip, which would say goodbye to Qualcomm. Apparently these mobiles will have the GS101 SoC (GS being the acronym for “Google Silicon”), codenamed Whitechapel, developed in collaboration with Samsung and aimed at both mobile phones and even future Chromebooks.

We will see if this is confirmed and, above all, which markets the Pixels reach this year. So far not much has been said about them and if they follow the calendar, the annual renewal would fall in september, so there are probably still months to find out.

Image | Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach