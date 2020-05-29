Voices begin to emerge that affirm that the Google Pixel 4a XL would have been canceledAlthough we can not give anything as insurance until Google itself takes the stage and leaves the model without presenting. It would make sense, however, that the vast majority of leaks about the Pixel 4a in recent weeks have been carried out by the younger brother, who would now become an only child.

But canceled or not, it seems that the project has been underway until quite advanced stages because the alleged images that should accompany the presentation of the terminal have just been filtered. Known as renders of the Pixel 4a XL, that will be real until Google does not prove otherwise, and that they show us quite a few things with only their exterior design.

This would be, or would have been, the Google Pixel 4a XL

In the filtered renders, still pending the confirmation of their degree of authenticity, it can be seen that the Pixel 4a XL would have a perforated screen in the upper left corner. In the image you can not see the technology but knowing that the Pixel 3a XL opted for an OLED panel, we can conclude that Google would have repeated with its configuration.

In this screen the presence of quite symmetrical frames is evident, without having any type of chin or very pronounced forehead. The filtering tells that the phone would have, or would have had, some measures of 154.3 x 73.9 x 8.2 mm, without data on the possible weight of the terminal. We do know that it would come with a headphone jack on the top left, and a USB Type-C jack on the bottom of the phone.

In the Pixel 4a XL we would find the keypad on the right side of the device, leaving the left one for the SIM tray, as we remember that the Pixels have not had microSD from their origins. What is most surprising, however, is bumping into a dual rear camera system. The first generation of Pixel A came with simple cameras, like its older brothers, but this Pixel 4a XL would have two rear cameras unlike its younger brother, the Pixel 4a, which would come with a single camera on its back.

As we have previously said, we do not know if the Pixel 4a XL has been officially canceled or not, since what we have had so far have been timid rumors. The most aggressive have focused on its little brother, the Pixel 4a, which should land not long in the market, since there are already voices that speak of a new delay and that We would not see it next Wednesday, June 3. We will see what finally happens.

Track | Android Central

Share



The Pixel 4a XL is seen through leaked images among rumors about its possible cancellation