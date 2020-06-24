Two French retailers have listed the Pixel 4a, a mid-range terminal that will succeed the Pixel 3a, one of the most successful Google smartphones has reaped so far. It was no coincidence, said device knew how to combine the value that differentiates Pixel terminals with a more reasonable price, two ingredients that helped Google create the potion of success.

We could think that the Mountain View giant learned the lesson, and that the Pixel 4a will maintain the same strategy of offering solid value at a reasonable price, but the lists that these two French retailers leave us point in the opposite direction, since they have listing the 128GB version of storage capacity priced at 441 and 506 euros. These are very high figures, so much so that it could have problems competing with one of its most important rivals, the iPhone SE 2020.

It is important to note that these prices are not officially valid, that is, they are not final, and they could be “inflated” to take advantage of the interest and excitement that the Pixel 4a has generated. If we look at the rumors and leaks that we have seen so far we find a much more reasonable price, $ 299 for the base model with 64 GB of storage capacity, a figure that Spain could be around 329 or 349 euros after applying taxes.

Pixel 4a specs and release date

If everything goes according to plan, the presentation of Google’s Pixel 4a will occur July 13. This terminal will come configured with a mid-range SoC and will fit perfectly into the terminal strip of less than 350 euros. This means that if Google decides to launch it for 399 euros or more you will be making a serious mistake.

Without further ado, I leave your full specifications so you have an idea of ​​what it will offer:

5.81-inch screen (IPS panel) with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels.

Snapdragon 730G SoC with eight-core CPU (two 2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold cores and 1.8 GHz six Kryo 470 Silver cores).

GPU Adreno 618.

4 GB of RAM.

64GB-128GB of UFS 2.1 storage capacity.

12.2 MP rear camera.

8 MP front camera.

3,080 mAh battery supports fast recharging.

Fingerprint reader on the back.

Android 10 as operating system.

Wi-Fi AC and 4G.