An IDC report leaves us with an estimate of Pixel 4 sales quite worrying for the Mountain View giant, as it points to a total of two million units supplied in a period of six months. To contextualize this figure we must take a look at the sales that the Pixel 3 achieved during the same period of time (six months), and we find an estimate close to 3.5 million units. The difference is very big, as we can see.

The launch of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL was, at the time, a success. It is estimated that these terminals managed to exceed three million of units supplied during the first six months after launch, a fact that, together with everything we have said so far, makes the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL more meaningful than ever, although they have not yet been officially announced by Google .

Okay, so what went wrong with the Pixel 4? The departure of the executives Rick Osterloh, Google’s head of hardware, and Marc Levoy, responsible for the technology behind the “magic” camera of the Pixel series, confirms that things were not going well, and that the tragedy was being chewed even before the launch of said smartphone.

According to various sources Rick Osterloh I was not happy with some decisions that had been taken with the Pixel 4, in fact one of them was directly related to the capacity of the battery, a key piece for the autonomy of the terminal, but Google ignored it and did not introduce the changes that this executive proposed. It seems that, as a result, Osterloh’s discomfort reached an unsustainable level, and so he left Google.

What can Google learn from the Pixel 4?

The important thing about mistakes is learning from them, clarifying their causes and identifying possible ways of not making them again. From a present failure a future triumph can be born, we just have to learn the lesson, and in this case I think we can group the most important aspects into four main points:

Design: the Pixel 4 has maintained a design that is clearly out of print. Google needs to introduce a real evolution in this regard with the Pixel 5.

Price: Although it is true that the Pixel 4 offers excellent performance and that its camera is fantastic, its sale price is very high compared to its direct rivals.

Storage: The 64 GB non-expandable puts it in a position of inferiority against its main rivals.

Autonomy: Osterloh was not wrong on the subject of the battery, since the Pixel 4 does not offer a good autonomy.

A review on those four points could make the Pixel 5 a great success. I personally think that Google could also choose to create value through expanded support of its Pixel terminals until reaching a level similar to that offered by Apple with the iPhone. For example, offering four years of guaranteed Android updates would be a wise move.

And youWhat do you think Google should improve with the Pixel 5 compared to Pixel 4?