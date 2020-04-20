The pitiful gimmick WWE was planning for The Revival.

WWE wanted to give tag team The Revival a twist and turn it into a comedy duo. This is the pitiful gimmick WWE planned for The Revival.

According to a report by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Vince McMahon appears to have wanted to give a change to the characters of the team The Revival. I wanted to make you into a comedy duo, changing the clothing and the theme of entry. He proposed more than one outfit, each one more painful.

BodySlam reveals the new characters #WWE had in store for The Revival before they left the company. pic.twitter.com/c2Oy36x3e3 – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 18, 2020

Outfits

One of the outfits was a combination of red and yellow with a bow tie that made him look more like circus clowns than fighters. Another was green and white and the last one had the colors blue and green, a horrible outfit, the truth is that at first glance, because of how long the pants are, it seems quite uncomfortable to fight.

What does Dash Wilder say?

Dash Wilder was asked about this, now called Cash Wheeler. They asked him if he could deny or affirm this information that he was running on the networks. He preferred not to get wet although he gave a statement that can lead us to deduce the answer. I comment that “Defend the fifth” When this is said, he means that he refuses to answer the question, arguing that he could incriminate himself. In other words, if you say yes, you could have problems, so don’t get wet.

Future of the Team

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder now under the names of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler They can sign for any company now, since they do not have the usual clause of not competing for 90 days, which most fighters have after their departure from WWE.

New name

Wilder filed a trademark for “Fear The Revolt”, so the tag team may use “The Revolt” as the tag team’s name in the future.

