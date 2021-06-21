The ‘pit of hell’, an unsolved geological mystery

AL MAHRA.

A natural wonder east of Yemen surrounded by mystery, from stories of demons and of evil spirits, the barhout hole, known as the “pit of hell”, fascinates the geologists.

About 1,300 kilometers east of the capital Sanaa, near the border with Oman, this giant crater located in the desert of the Province from Al-Mahra have 30 meters wide and it is estimated that between 100 Y 250 meters from depth.

According to local folklore, it was created to serve as a prison for demons, a superstition reinforced by the foul smells emanating from its depths.

Yemeni officials claim, for their part, not knowing what lies below.

It is very deep. We have never reached the bottom of this well, as there is little oxygen and no ventilation, “said Salah Babhair, director general of the local authority in charge of the geological and mineral resources study.

We went to visit the area and entered the well. We reached a depth of more than 50-60 meters and we noticed strange things inside, “said Babhair.

We also smelled a funny aroma. It is very mysterious, “insisted the expert.

Unsolved mystery

Sunlight barely penetrates and not much can be seen from the edge, except for birds going in and out of the depths.

According to local superstition, objects near the hole are sucked into it.

The well is “millions and millions” of years old.

These places require further study and research, “said Babhair.

Stories have circulated over the centuries about “djins”, often evil spirits who would live in the well, or the fact that the well constitutes a threat to life on earth.

For fear of the curse, many inhabitants of the region hesitate to approach the crater and even avoid talking about it.

jrr