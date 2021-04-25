The pit between Bauer, Tatís and Machado itches and spreads

The controversy between three players from Big leagues (MLB) is still latent in social networks, by this I mean the Dominicans of the San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatís Jr. Y Manny machado and the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, Trevor Bauer.

The controversy began last night when in his two home runs Fernando Tatís Jr. I know “perreo” as they say in the Big leagues to Trevor bauer, alluding to gestures that the Dodgers pitcher has left in his outings.

Added to that too, the friction they have Trevor bauer Y Manny machado, where the pitcher on Saturday’s day was finally able to retire the Dominican who had been hitting very well the last Cy Young of the National League in the MLB.

But after all Bauer Y Tatís Jr. They lit up Twitter with some spicy messages that will give a great flavor to tonight’s game in the MLB 2021 between Dodgers and Padres.

Here the thread:

“If you need to know which pitching is so bad, just ask dad nicely next time. Tatís Jr. You know I’m not afraid, friend, “he wrote Trevor Bauer. “Easy friend,” he replied Fernando Tatis “You and Manny machado they make a nice couple after all, “he added. Bauer.

In addition to your message, Fernando Tatís Jr. he enjoyed Trevor bauer with an extremely striking image against the Dodgers pitcher.

However, everything is part of the game and without a doubt, these comments between Bauer, Tatís Y Machado, they will continue to give brilliance to those duels Padres vs Dodgers in the Big leagues.