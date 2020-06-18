Detroit Pistons eagerly looking to return to the elite and is starting a new sports project that will have an important leader from now on. The chosen one is Troy Weaver, formerly on the Oklahoma City Thunder executive team, and will now work closely with Ed Stefanki. « I am very excited to try to help make this franchise a winner, » said the fourth GM since the team has been headed by Sam Presti.

FACEBOOK LIVE: @MickeyYork_FSD, @ gkelser32, @ grantlong43 and @ TimMcCormick40 discuss the Pistons’ hiring of Thunder executive Troy Weaver their new general manager at 7:30 p.m. tonight.https: //t.co/RBnqGJamfd pic.twitter.com/641DbYpFd8 – FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) June 18, 2020