The Pistons are not clear on No. 1: Cunningham, Green or Mobley

There are many teams that in these last hours before the NBA Draft 2021 They are trying to offer you player packages and picks to get number 1. All of them because they want to choose Cade cunningham. No one doubts that Detroit, which has and will reject every offer it receives, is going to pick Cunningham at No. 1.

However, according to ESPN colleagues, the Pistons would not be totally clear today that they are going to choose Cunningham at 1. Thus, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, they would be considering the possibility of not choosing him.

Unanimity for the experts

For all the specialized websites in the draft Cunningham is number 1 without discussion. He is a player in which all the experts agree that he is ready to be a franchise player in a few years. Great ball handling, game creator and great shooter. He has only trained with Detroit and wants to go to Detroit because he wants to be number 1. So, it’s difficult that he doesn’t end up in Michigan.

Green and Moble, the alternatives

The Pistons would still be doubting the great potential they see in the other two great stars of the draft, Evan mobley Y Jalen green, so until the end we will not know which player ends up being chosen in the first position of the NBA Draft 2021.

In spite of everything, everything that is not that Cunningham ends up being number 1 will be a major surprise.