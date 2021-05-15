The Pirates need 11 innings to defeat the Giants

05/15/2021 at 6:57 AM CEST

EFE

Dominican ranger Gregory Polanco hit a sacrifice toss in the 10th inning pushing the run away from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2. In the 11th inning, Polanco hit a sacrifice to center field and pushed second baseman Adam Frazier to the buzzer with the lead run.

On the mound the victory was achieved by Venezuelan closer Luis Oviedo (1-1) in one episode. For the Giants, the loss was charged by closer Caleb Baragar (2-1) in two-thirds of the inning.

Double game between Royals and White Sox

White Sox first baseman José Abreu and Royals hitter Hunter Dozier suffered a spectacular collision that forced them to leave the field before the end of the second inning of the first game of a doubleheader, which won Kansas City 6-1 against Chicago, and snapped a losing streak of 11 consecutive losses. Abreu was trying to catch a fly from Dozier, with whom he ended up crashing on the line between home and home. After hitting the balloon in the second inning, Dozier ran out of the batter’s box head down, skimming past Cuban catcher Yasmani Grandal. Dozier took a few more steps looking at the ground and then he collided heavily with Abreu who had run from the start and was looking up, in search of capturing the ball, which was already in the hands of his compatriot Grandal. Both players fell to the ground, a few feet from home plate. Grandal caught the ball to make the out. Immediately, kinesiologists and doctors entered the field. After a few minutes, Abreu got up and left the diamond walking on his own. However, the AL Most Valuable Player (MVP) looked stunned, arms resting on the shoulders of two staff members. The Cuban suffered a bruise on his face and a cut, as well as a bruise on his left knee. Tests for a concussion were negative and how you progress each day will be analyzed. Meanwhile, Dozier suffered a quadriceps contusion and neck discomfort. Your condition will also be reviewed day by day.

Venezuelan catcher Salvador Perez hit a three-run home run and Michael A. Taylor also bounced the ball out of the park with two touchdowns for the Royals to end Chicago’s six-game winning streak.

When play resumed, Taylor hit his home run on the first pitch by starter Lucas Giolito (2-4).

Brad Keller (3-4) allowed two runs on five hits to help Kansas City end its longest losing streak since losing 12 in 2012.

Dominican first baseman Carlos Santana added an RBI for the Royals, who won for the first time since May 1, when they beat Minnesota and had the best record in the majors. The Royals’ Latin hitting had Santana 2 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI. Perez went 4-2 with one scored and three RBIs. Cuban Jorge Soler 4-1 with one scored.

In Game 2, first baseman Andrew Vaughnpego hit a four-corner hit good for two touchdowns and The White Sox beat the Royals 3-1. Vaughn (2) served the ball in the second inning with a running back on the road to drive in the White Sox victory.

On the mound the victory was credited by the relief Codi Heuer (3-1) in one episode.

For the Royals, designated hitter Carlos Santana (7) knocked the ball out of the field in the third inning, with no runners ahead, as he encountered starter Michael Kopech’s streamer. The loss was charged by starter Jakob Junis (1-3) in one 1/3 innings.

Montas throws solid and defeats the Twins

Venezuelan starter Frankie Montas worked six innings, and with the support of four homers, he directed the Oakland Athletics to a 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. Montas (5-2) allowed four hits, a home run and a run, walked and retired four batters via strikeout en route to claiming the win. The Venezuelan outpointed 23 batters with a total of 94 pitches, 61 of which reached the strike zone, and left his ERA at 4.93.

On drums, pinch hitter Mark Canha (6), ranger Stephen Piscotty (4), catcher Sean Murphy (5) and Dominican ranger Ramón Laureano (8) each hit home runs. Laureano (8) punished starter Matt Shoemaker with a four-corner hit, with no runners ahead, with two outs in the episode.

The Twins’ loss was carried by Shoemaker (2-4) in six episodes.

Hoskins drives in three runs for the Phillies

First baseman Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1. Hoskins was in charge of directing the attack of the Phillies by going perfect with 2 for 2 and also drove in three of the five runs of the ninth of Philadelphia.

On the mound the triumph was credited to the relief Conor Brogdon (4-1) in a third of an episode.

The Blue Jays’ only run was driven by designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (9), who hit a full-return hit. Guerrero served the ball in the sixth inning, with no teammates ahead, in punishment for pitches by starter Vince Velasquez.

The loss was carried by relief Trent Thornton (1-1) in one and two-thirds inning.

The Rays stop the Mets in their tracks

Ranger Brett Phillips hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth and the Tampa Bay Rays halted the seven-game winning streak of the New York Mets by beating them 3-2. Phillips singled in the ninth and sent Lowe to the ring with the run for the final lead.

The victory was credited to closer Pete Fairbanks (1-0) worked the ninth.

For the Mets, Dominican third baseman Jonathan Villar (2) sent the ball to the other side of the fence in the fifth inning, leading a runner down the trails with two outs in the inning.

The defeat was carried by the Dominican relief Miguel Castro (0-1) in a third of the episode.

Urshela seals the win for the Yankees

Colombian pinch hitter Gio Urshela drove the ball off the field and drove in the winning run, and ranger Aaron Judge hit two for the New York Yankees, who beat the Baltimore Oriols 5-4. In the seventh inning, Urshela knocked the ball off the field by flying the ball 414 feet and pushed Dominican third baseman Miguel Andújar to the buzzer with the victory run, while Judge (10) bounced the ball from the field twice, in the first and fourth episodes.

The victory was credited to starter Corey Kluber (3-2) in six innings. For the Oriols, the loss was carried by relay Travis Lakins Sr. (1-4) in one and two-thirds inning.