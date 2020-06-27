Hundreds of people have demonstrated in Madrid against the government’s management of the crisis of the coronavirus. Clad in Spanish flags, the pioneers of the panning against Pedro Sánchez wanted to show their rejection of the Executive’s measures with a peaceful march in the center of the city.

This is the first massive demonstration against the Government since the alarm state was lifted. The rally was called by the Núñez de Balboa Civil Constitutional Movement, referring to the name of the street that saw the casseroles against Sánchez begin.

The protest was convened through social networks and has started in the Plaza de Gregorio Marañón and has ended in the Plaza de Neptuno. He protesters’ clamor has been clear: They believe that the government has not managed the health crisis well and they demand transparency in the data on those killed by COCID-19.

As can be seen in the images, the people who have attended the march have complied with security measures, as the call said: the attendees have kept the safety distance and everyone wore a mask to avoid infections.

Franco’s veto

The manifestation has been completed without incident despite the attempted boycott of the Madrid government delegate. José Manuel Franco yesterday prohibited the march from passing through the central lanes of Paseo de la Castellana. They had to limit themselves to occupying the sides, thus leaving the traffic divided in two and, therefore, with less visibility.

As required by regulations, the promoters of the demonstration notified the Government Delegation of their intention to celebrate this Saturday. The institution led by the socialist Franco sent them permission with a series of conditions.

Among them, as can be read in the official communication to which OKDIARIO has had access, it has been included that the demonstration “will start in the side lanes of the Paseo de la Castellana from the North-South direction, without invading the central lanes, placing the head so that the tail of the demonstration does not invade the Plaza De Gregorio Marañón at any time ».

Recreation of the permit

In this way the Government Delegation forced the demonstration to split in case of becoming massive and achieving a less crowded visual effect to the protest against Sánchez’s management.

Sonsoles Queipo de Llano, spokesman for the neighborhood platform, assures that they “sent the corresponding email explaining the reasons” and complains that despite “the right to demonstrate is above the right to move and last Sunday a tribute was celebrated in which the central lanes were cut »they cannot enjoy the same circumstances. “We are outraged because this is for the reason of the act and not for the good of the citizens,” he adds. “This is not going to stop us and I trust that people will take to the streets more after this attempt to curtail our freedom,” he says.

Casseroles in Madrid

The people of Madrid on Calle Núñez de Balboa and its surroundings have practically protested daily against Pedro Sánchez’s government since the pandemic began.

In the middle of a strong police device, with a dozen vans of the Police Intervention Units (IPU) of the National Police and a hundred agents deployed between Ramón de la Cruz street and Goya street, the residents of this area of ​​the capital have taken out their saucepans daily and from their balconies and at street level have made them sound against the Social Communist Executive with the cry of “Freedom, freedom”, “Government, resignation” and “Communists, narcoterrorists” .

The movement has been frequently criticized by the left, which has considered a protest of “the rich”. So much so that politicians and the parliamentary spokesman for Podemos, Pablo Echenique, came to spread a hoax about the presence of golf clubs during casseroles. Something that, as demonstrated, was false. In fact, the object was mistaken for a broomstick with which one of the assistants hit a traffic signal to make noise.

Tribute to the victims

Last weekend there was a tribute to the victims of the coronavirus. A hundred people gathered on Sunday in the Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid in memory of those who are no longer. The meeting was convened by the United Platform, which ensured that the safety distance was maintained at all times.

The meeting began with the music of a guitarist who came from Galicia to accompany the event with songs. The song of ‘By your side’ The Secrets opened the meeting.

Later, several people who had lost a relative during the epidemic offered their testimonies. First, a young woman who said that in her family “Everyone was infected” and that, finally, his grandfather could not overcome it. A woman, mother of four children, who has lost her husband, also told her story. “I thought we were always going to walk hand in hand together,” she lamented excitedly as she shared the stage with her little ones.

The act, unlike the demonstration this Saturday, was not claiming but focused primarily on victims. Organizers handed out face masks with the Spanish flag and a black crepe and ensured that the safety distance was maintained at all times. They did so by painting crepes on the floor where the attendees remained throughout the meeting.