the pioneer rate in Spain

November will be the first month in which the CO2 tax on cars is charged, a pioneering measure in our country.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 18, 2021 (10:50 CET)

This is the new CO2 tax, the new pioneering rate in Spain

After many twists and turns and news that we have been telling you in the last four years, finally the tax on CO2 emissions from cars will begin to be charged next month November. This new tax will serve to raise money that will go directly to protecting the environment and curbing climate change.

As we say, this new tax first hit the front pages of newspapers four years ago, when the Government of the Generalitat of Catalonia in 2017 included it in their budgets. Since then, this rate has been at a standstill from waking up now, after having faced an appeal of unconstitutionality by the Government of Mariano Rajoy and the last postponements on the occasion of the pandemic.

This time, in November, the new CO2 tax will go ahead. This new rate seeks to pursue the most polluting vehicles (cars, motorcycles and vans) with a annual and progressive payment in which the cars that expel the most CO2 emissions into the atmosphere will pay the most. Unlike the registration tax (which is only paid at the time of purchase) this new rate, focused exclusively on pollution, will entail an annual outlay for drivers.

The money collected with this new tax will be entirely dedicated to the work of the recently created Office of Climate Change of the Generalitat. A collection that the Catalan Government estimates at 67 million euros, affecting this tax on 2.3 million vehicles, from which historic cars, ambulances, official cars and those used by people with reduced mobility are exempt.

CO2 tax, how much will be paid

This new CO2 tax rate will be progressive and five tranches have been established. The driver will pay for the volume of emissions of each of them and, although below we leave you all the sections, in this article you will find a calculator with which you can estimate how much it will cost you to maintain your car annually. In it you will find two tables, one for cars and motorcycles, what they will pay if they emit more than 120 gr / km of CO2, and another for vans, which will pay if they emit more than 160 gr / km of CO2. The sections, therefore, remain like this.

Cars and motorcycles:

Less than 120 gr / km of CO2: They are exempt from paying the tax. Between 120 and 140 g / km of CO2: They will pay 0.55 euros for each g / km of CO2. A car that emits 140 g / km of CO2 will pay 11 euros per year. Between 140 and 160 g / km of CO2: They will pay 0.65 euros for each g / km of CO2. A car that emits 160 g / km of CO2 will pay 24 euros per year Between 160 and 200 g / km of CO2: They will pay 0.80 euros for each g / km of CO2. A car that emits 200 g / km of CO2 will pay 56 euros per year. More than 200 g / km of CO2: They will pay 1.1 euros for each g / km of CO2 that exceeds 200 g / km of CO2. In other words, a car that emits 250 g / km of CO2 will pay 111 euros per year.

Vans:

Less than 160 gr / km of CO2: They will be exempt from paying the tax. More than 160 g / km of CO2: They will pay 0.3 euros for each g / km of CO2 that exceeds 160 g / km of CO2.

According to the Government of the Generalitat, This new tax will tax each car with an average annual payment of about 35 euros And while they recognize that it is not money that encourages anyone to switch vehicles, they hope that new car buyers will take it into account and always opt for the least polluting option.

With this new tax, Drivers in Catalonia will have to pay the registration tax at the time of purchase and, annually, pay the road tax and this new rate. One more piece of news that adds to those already discussed in recent days and months related to the imposition of tolls on all high-capacity roads, the rise in the price of diesel or the possibility of a deep reform of registration and circulation taxes, collected in the Recovery Plan that the Government has sent to Europe.