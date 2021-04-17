The Pioneer Ethereum Gasless Protocol

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Now, unlike any other time, the Ethereum world is growing, but so are the gas prices associated with transactions. For example, just a year ago, Ethereum gas prices averaged 14.38, but today gas charges are 153.27. This increase represents a rate increase of more than 1000%.

Every two days it is becoming more expensive to trade using Ethereum networks. What would you say about a platform that allows investors to take advantage of the ethereum network with the lowest or no gas charges? Well Holderfinance introduces a gasless protocol with the motive of reducing GAS. What exactly is Holder Finance?

Holder Finance is a Defi token project based on a cross-chain ecosystem as a store of value. It has a token called HFi, which helps run the entire ecosystem. HFi tokens are like digital gold in that their value will increase enormously due to the increasing demand over the years. The total supply of tokens will remain at 1000, all released in 10 years.

Holder Finance introduces a protocol called HolderSwap, the all-in-one solution for unfavorable Ethereum gas fees, cross-chain trading, and AAT as automated arbitrage trading.

HolderSwap

HolderSwap is Holder Finance’s decentralized exchange plugin created as the ultimate solution to Ethereum’s rising gas fees. Trade executors and recipients will use custom trade execution charges.

The Dapp features some of the best features to ensure gas rates drop to near zero, leaving investors with ample income. Here are the features;

Holder limit protocol

One feature introduced in the HolderSwap project that will help offer a reduced gas rate is the holder limit protocol. This protocol allows users to add limit orders on Uniswap without gas and place limit orders on BSC DEX such as PancakeSwap, BurgerSwap or FEGex. This tool encourages maximum simplicity and efficiency, making it capable of GAS-free operations. The tools that define the holder limit protocol include;

Maximum security and maximum decentralization Certified and audited Extra simple user interface Batch transactions allowed for lower gas rates An autonomous arbitrage trading option will be available on Uniswap, Balancer, SushiSwap and Mooniswap. A simple and cost-effective bridge protocol that enables cross-chain commerce.

2. The counter counter

HolderSwap will have an OTC market, an over-the-counter trading tool that will allow users to access exchange services quickly and effortlessly. This tool offers traders personalized services, thus avoiding slippage, high fees, and other trading and trading problems.

The OTC tool helps you sell tokens tax free. The attributes that define the OTC counter include;

Highly dedicated to early adopters by providing an intuitive user interface and simplifying the entire process. Supports all ERC-20 and BEP20 assets and other assets such as wBTC, wETH and USDC and USDT The OTC will host a decentralized application that will help serve everyone globally in real time.

3. Dynamic rate adjustment tool

Centralized exchanges charge their trading fee based on monthly volume, that is, the higher the volume, the lower the fee, and vice versa is also true. However, this system is unfair to small merchants with smaller volumes.

HolderSwap is developing a tool called the dynamic rate adjustment tool where the trading fee will vary based on asset volatility and price movements. The minimum achievable trading fee is 0.05% and the maximum is 1%, it all depends on volatility. This provides benefits for all HolderSwap merchants and users by providing the same advantages in using the platform.

4. Liquidity provision limit

The liquidity provision limit is designed to ensure that users get the best income for providing liquidity in a group. HolderSwap instills systems to ensure that rewards for providing liquidity provide better rewards than on other exchanges such as UniSwap.

HolderSwap native token

As a product of the Holder Finance project, HolderSwap will harness the powers of the HFi token. However, HolderSwap has its native utility token called HFS that serves people within the platform. Users are rewarded with HFS tokens on the platform for using the HolderSwap plugin OTC desktop, limit orders, and liquidity provision.

This token will help reward HFi token holders based on their holdings and people participating in exchanges within the network, as well as a dual rewards farming program.

There is a maximum number / total supply of the HFS token of 3,000,000 HFS that will be launched for one year. Therefore, the platform institutes strong policies to ensure that it protects the values ​​of these tokens through a highly deflationary mechanism.

It stiffens the minting of new HFS tokens, effectively limiting the number of tokens in circulation over time. This minting difficulty will follow the prevailing prices and surges of these tokens over a 24 hour period. For example, if the price increases by 10%, the limit difficulty will increase with an almost similar intensity. Other algorithms will also be established to ensure that supply and circulation are limited and demand remains high.

The platform will also instill a token burning mechanism to burn 5% of each sell order once the circulating supply reaches 200k HFS.

According to its podcast, HFS completed its LGE recently minting around 60,000 HFS.

Maximum transparency and security

HolderSwap guarantees investors maximum security and transparency through the various policies they establish for tokens. For example, platform developers will only include ERC-20 / BEP-20 tokens with the following attributes;

The new token must be audited by your security partner CDTSEC An open source contract that CDTSEC has already approved A token that already runs securely on UniSwap or PancakeSwap

Conclution

The introduction of Holder Finance provides crypto investors with an excellent opportunity to invest in a holding token of value. However, more advantageous is the introduction of HolderSwap by Holder Finance. HolderSwap is the long-awaited solution to the many problems that cloud Defi, especially the rising gas rates on the Ethereum network. This no-gas protocol ensures that regular traders benefit from trading at a favorable rate or no fee by taking advantage of the OTC, cap protocol, and rate adjustment tool.

Its native HFS token also provides excellent passive income opportunities for all investors. Investors should be prepared to try this tool and expect the best results.