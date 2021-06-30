the pinnacle of SUVs

Although many people think that an SUV cannot provide sportiness, at Porsche they are determined to prove otherwise. They have done it on several occasions with their different versions of the Cayenne, highlighting some such as the Turbo or the GTS. However, now they present the one who is going to position himself at the top of their range. It’s about the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, a specimen that makes the most of this bodywork and that comes with a record under its arm.

To begin with, it must be clarified that the Turbo GT version is only available in the form of the Cayenne Coupé, the SUV with dynamic lines and four seats that first appeared in 2019. The record we are talking about corresponds to its time of 7: 38.9 minutes on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, which has served to be crowned the fastest SUV to complete its 20,832 kilometers. He did it with the legendary test driver, Lars Kern, at the wheel as on other occasions.

To get that time the 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, albeit with a substantial power increase. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT reaches the 640 hp and 850 Nm of torque, a more than respectable figure that exceeds the already sporty Cayenne Turbo Coupé by 90 hp and 80 Nm. While some elements of its mechanics are reinforced, the eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission and the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive system are maintained.

Thanks to the improvements, this SUV manages to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.3 seconds (six tenths less than the Cayenne Turbo Coupé) and has a top speed of 300 km / h. Other details that it introduces is a tuning of the chassis, with a height that drops 17 mm and an air suspension that increases its stiffness by 15%, in addition to adapting the shock absorbers of the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). There is no lack of other systems such as the power steering Plus, the directional rear axle or a specific exhaust system.

With these changes, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is a real beast on the circuit, as has been proven by its record. Gain precision with the Porsche Torque Vectoring, which sends the ideal torque to each wheel. In addition, this example has wider front wheels and the negative camber has been increased by 0.45 degrees compared to the Cayenne Turbo Coupé. As standard, its 22-inch wheels are shod with specific Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires and have the ceramic brakes Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB).

On an aesthetic level, this Cayenne Turbo GT is distinguished by details such as the specific front apron, larger side air intakes, a roof with carbon contour or 22-inch GT Design wheels in Neodyme color that will contrast with the body color Silver. Arctic. The rear receives a extendable rear spoiler, which is 25 millimeters larger than the Turbo model and provides an additional 40 kg of downforce.

The interior of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is completed with a few sports front seats with eight adjustments and a rear seat system also sporty. They come with a special upholstery, with perforated Alcantara central panels, contrasting details and embroidered model name on the headrests. Technology goes hand in hand with the multimedia system Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with the new features it recently introduced.

This copy is already receiving orders and its first units will arrive in mid-September 2021. The price in our country amounts to 226,277 euros.

Photo gallery:

Photos