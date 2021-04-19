The Pink WhatsApp, the malicious version that infects mobile phones just by clicking the link

The scam is distributed through messages within chats

In 2015 there was another malicious app, WhatsApp Blue, which promised to change the color of the interface

WhatsApp Pink (pink) is a version of the popular messaging application that offers a new look to users who install it, but that by clicking on the link it shares infects the mobile to gain complete control.

In this sense, cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia has warned through his Twitter profile of a new threat: WhatsApp Pink. This scam is distributed through messages within chats, and ensures that it is a new look for the messaging app, in pink.

The message, also with a pink background, urges you to click on the button it includes. But if they do, users will get a virus, as the researcher has warned, and they will completely lose control of their phone.

From Blue to Pink

In 2015 another malicious version stood out, WhatsApp Azul, which promised to change the color of the interface to adopt the one indicated by its name, but instead issued questionnaires and subscribed victims to paid services.

Also a few years ago it attracted attention WhatsApp Plus, a modified version, unofficial, which extended the functions that the legitimate ‘app’ would offer. However, after Facebook’s acquisition of WhatsApp, the company began blocking accounts using third-party versions like this one.