We are getting older. The Pink Panther turns 55 since David H. DePatie and Friz Freleng created this charismatic character. and first appeared in a television series. The cartoon will never come out of our memories for its groundbreaking color and for the melody that always accompanied it, composed by Henry Mancini.

The Pink Panther could be defined as a British gentleman who pursued elegance in each of his movements. One of the cartoon characters who will be remembered the most, and who first saw the light of day in 1963. He managed to be the cover of the prestigious Times magazine and soon starred in a series of his own. It had the peculiarity that it triumphed in both children and adults.

In this text we present several products of the Pink Panther that will make us remember very special moments, now that this very charismatic figure is 50 years old. Let’s hope they keep bringing you a smile!

Pink Panther Cupcakes

An irresistible choice for any snack

Aside from the movie, the series, and its much-recognized tune, the Pink Panther is also world famous for its irresistible cupcakes. How many snacks will have been filled with pink buns to accompany with a glass of milk? The Pink Panther cupcakes are one of the delicacies that Bimbo launches among its wide range of products, and just these cupcakes reach a position among the favorites of the public.

How many mothers have been angry with their children for biting on these delicious buns? Cakes with a sweet pink coating and a cream-flavored cream filling. An ideal mixture for each snack, both for children and for not so young.

It could be a great plan to remember the Pink Panther now that he is years old.. Go back to watch a chapter of your series while we enjoy your pink cupcakes. Further, El Corte Inglés and Amazon make it very easy for us. They offer this product at the best price, so all we need to do is buy it, prepare for a snack and turn on the TV.

Blu-Ray The Pink Panther Movie

The Blu-Ray movie of the Pink Panther

To complete the plan that we mentioned before, we could also accompany it with the movie of this beloved character. Amazon, Fnac and La Casa del Libro offer it to us with the Blu-Ray quality seal, also at an unbeatable price.

The film, directed by Blake Edwards and starring David Niven, Peter Sellers, Robert Wagner and Capucine, was a worldwide success. This Blu-Ray version adapts to all languages ​​and has many extras: An audio commentary on Blake Edwards, the story of The Pink Panther and a special called “Behind the Panther”. A few high-quality additions to a movie that will entertain the whole family, from children to grandparents.

The plot of this film focuses on the protagonist figure of Peter Sellers, who plays the funny and clumsy French inspector Jacques Clouseau. A story of robberies and thieves, in which the Pink Panther will play a fundamental role in the development of the work. You can not miss it!

The duration of this British film reaches a time close to two hours (115 minutes) and is intended for all audiences. It is the ideal occasion to see this work of the Pink Panther, which you can buy now for a starting price of € 10.

Pink Panther T-shirt

The Pink Panther T-shirt

When you are a fan of something in particular, what you want most is to wear it all the time. And if your passion is the Pink Panther and you are not content with just his movies, the series and his cream buns, we suggest a new option. Amazon will be our ally so you can enjoy the company of your favorite panther at any time.

A line of t-shirts is now available in which the Pink Panther is the clear protagonist. Simple cotton shirts adapted in all colors, so you can decide which one suits you best.

Amazon launches them at an unbeatable price, since you can buy them for less than € 12. The image of the Pink Panther with its usual pose and located next to the inspector. A simple and fun design that perfectly defines the essence of this charismatic character.

If you want to take the Pink Panther with you always, here we leave you an ideal option. The shirts offered by AliExpress are already waiting for you. In addition, you can find them in all their sizes, from S to XXXL. ¡Try it with the color you prefer!

Pink Panther Plush

The official stuffed animal of the Pink Panther

For the most sentimental and the most passionate followers of the Pink Panther. What better than a soft toy to squeeze whenever you want your favorite character? Here we have the product you were looking for. It is offered by Amazon and at the best price. For just over € 15 You can boast a cute and quality stuffed animal, which will decorate your room and will accompany you at all times.

If the Pink Panther has marked part of your childhood, keeping a memory of this cinematic figure is a nice way to remember her. A cotton stuffed toy, 100% original and 30 centimeters high, in which its pink color shines.

The soft toy is ideal to take with you on the go whenever you want or to be placed on your car, since it has a rope to hang it anywhere. If you are such a fan of the Pink Panther that you want to feel it close to every moment, this is your product. The Pink Panther teddy awaits you to decorate your room, your living room or any part of your car. So you always feel close to your favorite cartoon.

Pink Panther Costume

A costume to succeed at any party

A costume party around the corner and you don’t know what to wear. We have an idea: Why don’t you dress up as your favorite cartoon character? Amazon appears once again with the perfect opportunity …

Have a great time at a costume party and also be dressed as your favorite panther. Amazon sells this product in two forms: for children or for adults. The costume is made of polyester and does not need to be pre-assembled to be able to wear it, which makes it a simple and fun costume. A pink jumpsuit with hood and velcro tail although it does not include mittens or shoes.

Any lover of the Red Panther would like to feel like their favorite character ever in life. And with this costume, his dream would become possible. Thanks to Amazon you can buy it at a fantastic price. Only for € 19.99, they will have their Pink Panther costume ready for any occasion, with the options of acquiring it in its size M and L. Each costume party expects to have its pink touch among the guest list!

Disc of the BSO of the Pink Panther

The BSO of the Pink Panther

Sometimes a melody is worth a thousand words. And Henry Mancini did it with the song of the Pink Panther, almost better known than the cartoon. This famous American composer specialized in film music, and apart from creating the melody for the character at hand, he also dealt with other BSOs such as those of “Breakfast with diamonds” or “Hatari”.

All fans of the Pink Panther feel identified with a song, and it is worth having it stored on a very complete and quality album. In addition to including the theme dedicated to the Pink Panther, this BSO album has eleven other compositions that we have to listen to. Among them, stand out “Champagne an quail”, “Shades of Sennett” and “It had be better tonight”.

The album of the BSO of the Pink Panther is a fantastic memory of this renowned character and an ideal gift for any fan of this work. Also, now we will find it at a special price. For less than € 9 we can buy this album, that will make us relive exciting moments.

Season one of the Pink Panther series

The first season of the Pink Panther series

We have talked about his movie, his original soundtrack, his clothes and even his stuffed animals, but we cannot forget his cartoon series. “The new show of the Pink Panther” is a must for lovers of this animated phenomenon. Even for those who want to transmit their passion to their children.

In this first season we will be able to enjoy to the maximum of such a peculiar and charismatic character, represented with the voice of Matt Frewer. An experience to live from parents to children.

This DVD in its standard edition can be purchased for less than € 10, a great price for a production that you always have to have around the house. The adventures of the Pink Panther are waiting for you!

