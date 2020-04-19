In the middle of the mountains of the Sierra Madre Occidental, At the entrance to the town of La Tuna, in Badiraguato, an imposing construction stands not only for being in the middle of a hill, but also for its pink and brown colors. And is that Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán decided to place a mansion for his mother there,

Although since 2016, after an attack by groups opposed to the Sinaloa Cartel, Consuelo Loera stopped living there, the property has remained intact and stands out for its colors and design.

The hacienda-style mansion has rustic finishes and numerous plants that adorn the main façade, surrounded by large hectares of trees and hills. Those who have managed to enter ensure that inside the mansion is very simple.

In the terrace has white plastic chairs and tables, as can be seen in interviews that Consuelo Loera has given to American chains. It also has wooden benches and large patios.

The kitchen, although large, is also simple and only has what is necessary, according to the data that has been released.

Despite the simplicity, Inside the property there is a chapel of the Apostolic Church of the Faith in Christ Jesus, which the founder drug trafficker of the Sinaloa Cartel ordered to be built for his mother.

It is not clear if the chapel is registered as a religious association -with legal personality- in Mexico, because it does not have the organization’s logo on the facade, however, in the past, in the midst of the war against drug trafficking, “shepherds were not prohibited from entering” and parishioners “were also given entry”, The theologian Felipe Agredano said in an interview in US media in 2014.

“El Chapo He built a temple where every Sunday, from 10 in the morning to one in the afternoon, the followers of the Church pray and sing under the orders of a pastor who lives in the town, ”said a 2013 report in the network. Univision.

The church would have been built in 1989, and in recent years it was used by Consuelo Loera to ask God for two thingsThe first, that her son straighten the path and look for another occupation.

And the second “is for the hearts of the judge and the jury to be moved (prior to the boss’s trial) and demonstrate that God is merciful,” Phoebe Eaton published in the trilogy for Kindle In the Thrall of the Mountain King for which she visited La Tuna and interviewed friends and relatives of the capo.

“After all, God was put here to save the black sheep“One of the cartel’s bodyguards commented to the author.

According to Eaton’s description, those attending religious services are those who call themselves “Christians”, although some do not dare to manifest themselves as such. Often, women pray for their drug-trafficking husbands.

“A principle of the temple of Doña Consuelo is not to consume alcohol and not to swear. Men need to dress appropriately, ‘and not like a cholo or a macho’… Women should wear skirts, and no gold or silver, although a modest gold watch marks the Chapo’s mother’s wrist, ”she describes.

Guzmán Loera’s relationship with religion was widely discussed during the trial that followed in New York and led to a life sentence, who is serving the cruellest prison in the United States; since the “miraculous” appearance of a small statue of Jesús Malverde, the so-called saint of drug traffickers, on a metal cupboard next to the room where the hearings were held, even a woman who went to court every day to pray.

The woman, by name Nedy Fulgencio, is a reverend from an evangelical church in Queens, New York, who attended all the trial hearings in Room 8D on the eighth floor of the Federal Court for the Eastern District of Brooklyn, New York, and whose mission was to intercede before a celestial power so that the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel he was found not guilty of the ten serious charges against him.

It is now unknown if the church continues to operate as it after the attack by an armed command, in June 2016, Consuelo Loera had to leave the property where it was built.