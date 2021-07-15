The Pininfarina TEOREMA has turned out to be a concept car madness developed with virtual reality

The Pininfarina brand has a long history in its different stages since it was founded in 1930, such as the design of high-speed trains. Less time has his facet of car manufacturer, but it seems that after the Pininfarina Battista electric supercar they have been left with desire and now they show Pininfarina THEOREM, an electric car concept created with virtual reality.

After a teaser from a few days ago we thought that perhaps the advance was that of a new definitive model that gave the impression of being futuristic. And without a doubt, the THEOREM is futuristic, although for now it is a conceptual model with which they somehow clear their throat in relation to their original facet as vehicle designers, having resorted to perhaps less common techniques.

Touch buttons, 5G, augmented reality and seats that can be beds

With models like the legendary F40 behind them, Pininfarina can afford certain licenses by presenting unusual designs. On this occasion they have devised an electric and autonomous car, which would run on 5G and have artificial intelligence for part of its functions (to imagine, that none of the current topics are left out of the list).

It is striking that they have resorted to virtual reality for the design, although the most striking thing is the aesthetics itself. The bodywork is designed to achieve high aerodynamic efficiency and integrates air ducts designed to channel it from the nose to the rear, so that it can be somewhat more efficient and save energy consumption.

The backby the way, it is perhaps one of the most cheeky and eye-catching parts of this concept sports car. It was what they highlighted in the teaser and it is a pronounced flattened arch that follows the lines drawn by the nose and the edges of the windows, with a separation of the door as the only solution of continuity.

The concept car measures 5.4 meters in length and in its normal configuration it has a height of 1.4 meters. It is not much, but we will see that this is variable, according to Pininfarina’s approach.

Inside, what the manufacturer explains is that the sensation of entering the THEOREM would be the equivalent to that of entering a living room of a house (a house also somewhat futuristic) in relation to the fact that the ceiling rises and lights guide lights, like the ones we can see in a movie theater when the lights are turned off. In addition, there are no normal doors on the side, but you would enter by walking (without stooping) from the rear.

In this interior we also see many different aspects of a current car, sports or not. THEOREM says goodbye to the usual 2 + 3 arrangement to opt for a 1 + 2 + 2 schemeAlthough the seats can be folded into stools and even a bed.

With these seats and the lack of a steering wheel, they make it clear that driving is the responsibility of the car’s autonomous system, which would have three driving modes (which would also affect the layout and lighting of the interiors). For the on-board computer, the idea is to pull augmented reality to display traffic information, in a similar way to what we saw in the Audi Q4 e-tron (although it must be said that it is not a completely new idea).

For now, no technical specifications of this concept have been given, of course they are not usually cars that reach production as is. Kevin Rice, creative director of the brand, says in the statement that the brand sees the concepts “as an innovation tool to set the direction and introduce new visions in terms of usability and technology.” That is to say, the approach that we see in other brands with conceptual products such as the VISION Urbanetic from Mercedes.

So we will see if those from Pinifarina are re-launched with some exclusive supercar, the kind that are aimed at rather few pockets, such as the Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne. Despite not being a mass market, the truth is that the competition would not be lacking, with lifelong brands such as Lamborghini or Lotus betting on this and many other proposals from lesser-known manufacturers, such as the Apex AP-0.

Images | Pininfarina