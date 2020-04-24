The Pinals pray for the delicate state of health of Silvia Pinal | Instagram

The Pinal family now more than ever must put all their differences aside and come together like a whole family due to the delicate state of health of Silvia Pinal, as they recently announced that she is in serious condition.

This morning there was the sad news that Silvia had been emergency boarding school for what they needed blood donors to stabilize it.

According Maxine Woodside, the maximum star was operated today at 2:00 p.m. since he had suffered a sharp fall and fractured hip.

Now, the state of Pinal, has the whole family worried, so Alejandra Guzmán, Michelle Salas and Frida Sofía joined and they decided to set aside the lawsuits to support her.

As we remember a year ago there was a strong lawsuit between Michelle Salas and Frida Sofía who was even evidenced on all social networks, in addition to Frida Sofía does not speak to her motherAlejandra Guzmán, for more than a year.

However, everything seems to indicate that given the circumstances they left everything aside to be strong as a United familyThe three of them were really concerned.

This brought them together to request support of all the people who have the possibility of donate blood for the first actress.

The three through their official instagram accounts shared messages and asked for help to his followers.

Please ask me to help spread this message that I just saw. My grandmother Silvia is ill and needs blood. Please help and pray for her. I love you and thank you all for watching, ”wrote Frida.

On the other hand, Michelle wrote a message through their stories in his account talking about what had happened and it seems that his state of health was complicated today.

Those who know me know very well the love I feel for this woman. My bisa had an accident yesterday. He fell down and broke his hip. I just called her after this happened, and listened calmly. He just said “I fell,” and that’s it, “he wrote.

That was how he also asked everyone pray for your great grandmother, because it is in delicate health.

In this way, the ex partner Silvia Pinal, and father of Alejandra Guzmán, shared the message your daughter to reach more people.

