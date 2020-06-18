Those responsible for the investigation of the helicopter crash in which Kobe Bryant and seven others dieds, including his daughter, have announced a new detail. The helicopter pilot would have become disoriented due to the fog, thus causing the catastrophic incident.

According to this report, the pilot would have reported on the radio that he was descending when in fact what he was doing was ascending. These official documents reveal that Ara Zobayan, pilot of the helicopter, assured that he was climbing up to 4,000 feet to overcome the clouds, but unfortunately the aircraft was going straight to the hills with the collisions.

The American National Transportation Safety Board assured that in disorientation the angles at which a helicopter descends and tilts are perceived worse, something that could have happened to the pilot from the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers to a game by the former Lakers’ daughter.

The shared document consists of 1,700 pages and does not officially confirm that this was the reason for the plane crash, so this is a hypothesis of the causes of the accident in which these eight people died. It seems ruled out is the possibility that the helicopter in which Kobe Bryante died failed its engine.