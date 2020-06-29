The Government has been developing a contact tracking application for some time to control the coronavirus pandemic nationwide. An app that we already know from government sources that will receive the name of Radar COVID and that an initial pilot was planned in La Gomera. The pilot starts today, June 29.

We said that the Government would deploy up to 300 technicians simulating being infected with the Radar COVID app installed on their mobile phones, and that for two weeks they would tour the island to evaluate the operation of the app and be able to make the necessary adjustments to the algorithm. At least 3,000 inhabitants of La Gomera were expected to download the application to carry out this pilot, and the apps have already been sent to both the App Store and the Google Play Store.

This is how the COVID Radar pilot will be developed in La Gomera

As we said, the application, for both iOS and Android, will follow the European DP3T protocol on which the APIs of Google and Apple are also based, enabled in their respective systems for this purpose. Both apps have already been sent to the stores of both operating systems for approval and can be downloaded by any user interested in participating in such tracking, since, as government sources cite, we are talking about a project based on citizen collaboration.v

The pilot test, which starts today in San Sebastián de La Gomera, has been divided into three distinct phases: the start-up phase, the monitoring phase and the post-pilot phase. This is how each of them will be developed:

Start-up phase: The Government will launch the pilot program of the Radar COVID app in San Sebastián de La Gomera accompanied by a communication and local awareness campaign, so that as many more citizens as possible can be tested. The campaign will also be extended to shipping companies and airlines so that the radius of the test can be extended when necessary. This campaign will include both face-to-face and telephone training.

Monitoring phase: During this phase, infections will be simulated through the technicians deployed on the island in waves on July 10, 13 and 17. The monitoring of these simulated infections will be daily through different indicators that allow gathering all the possible information.

Post-pilot phase: Once the test is completed, the Government will measure four key points: the adoption of the applications, the effectiveness of the application, the number of reported commitments (commitment of the population) and the percentage of retention of the installed app by the citizens.

After the development of this pilot test of the Radar COVID app on the island of La Gomera, the Government will evaluate future actions on the application itself in order to be able to extend the test to more territories (other islands of the archipelago) or to make the decision to launch its national deployment now. We will be attentive to what may happen.

