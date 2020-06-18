During the investigation that is being carried out to determine the exact cause of the helicopter accident that ended the life of Kobe Bryant and 8 other people have concluded that the pilot might have become disoriented when the helicopter began to slide down a hill in southern California.

The National Transportation Safety Board has revealed a number of details of the accident and, apparently, the pilot Ara Zobayan He told air traffic controllers that he was climbing 4,000 feet when the helicopter was actually descending toward the crash site.

Thus, the report indicates that Zobayan could have « misperceived » the location of the aircraft, according to documents published by the Associated Press. The flight path would also indicate that the pilot was disoriented.

Zobayan was worried about time

The investigation has also revealed messages from the pilot in a WhatsApp group in which the previous night was concerned about the weather.

« I am looking and tomorrow is not the best day, but it is not as bad as today. »

Another person in that group commented the following:

« The time they give can be a problem. »

However, it seems that on the day of the accident, on the 26th, Zobayan was more confident:

« The weather this morning seems good. »

The accident took place during a cloudy day and it is verified that the helicopter did not suffer any mechanical problem. The investigation remains open, although the official causes of the fatal accident that killed Kobe Bryant and 8 others will soon be determined.